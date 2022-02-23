NFL suspends free-agent DE Amani Bledsoe six games for PED violation

Amani Bledsoe Cara Owsley/The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The NFL has suspended free-agent defensive end Amani Bledsoe for six games, per the transactions wire. The ban is due to a violation of the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero).

Bledsoe previously lost a season of eligibility at the University of Oklahoma for an alleged PED violation. That may have contributed to him going undrafted in 2019. Bledsoe took the NCAA to court over that but wasn’t able to get the decision overturned.

Bledsoe went on to appear in 14 games for the Bengals in 2020 with four starts. That year, he logged 17 total tackles with two passes defensed. In 2021, he jockeyed between the Titans’ taxi squad and active roster. He finished out with five appearances, two starts, one pass defensed and one tackle.

Per league rules, Bledsoe’s suspension will carry over if/when he signs with a new team for the 2022 season. Given the latest news and his lack of significant production over the last two years, it’s possible that teams will deprioritize Bledsoe and wait until the fall to audition him.