Today in Gear: The Gear Shaping Today’s Conversation

You're likely already aware of Teddy Santis' Aimé Leon Dore and, by extension, the NY brand's blockbuster collaborations with New Balance. The partnership has been so successful that New Balance tapped Santis to head up its "Made in USA" product line. While the world has only had a single teaser of the latest iteration of the New Balance 990 (to be known as the 990v6) to use as possible look at Santis' new role, according to reporting by Business of Fashion, Santis' first Made in USA gear should hit sometime this spring. For those who have struggled to get their hands on the sell-out Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance sneakers, Santis' approach to this line should serve as a bit of a relief; speaking to Business of Fashion, Santis' explained: “We’re not trying to have this very scarce product and we’re also not trying to flood the market. We’re making products for the guy who actually wants to wear them.” As one of the most hyped upcoming projects of the year, we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for what Santis has in store for this bigger vision of New Balance. As we go into the weekend, we're wrapping up the week with details on Yeti's suite of new spring releases, NOMOS' two new Tangente Neomatik timepieces and Ciele's techwear-infused gry line. This is Today in Gear.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO