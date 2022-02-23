Today in Gear: The Gear Shaping Today’s Conversation

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleIf rumors are to be believed, then Ralph Lauren might be the latest addition to the LVMH fashion portfolio. LVMH, the conglomerate that owns major luxury brands like Louis Vuitton (the "LV" in "LVMH," of course), Dior, Rimowa, Tag Heuer, Hublot and Zenith (to name only a few) is reportedly in...

Today in Gear: Go Into Your Weekend with This News

You're likely already aware of Teddy Santis' Aimé Leon Dore and, by extension, the NY brand's blockbuster collaborations with New Balance. The partnership has been so successful that New Balance tapped Santis to head up its "Made in USA" product line. While the world has only had a single teaser of the latest iteration of the New Balance 990 (to be known as the 990v6) to use as possible look at Santis' new role, according to reporting by Business of Fashion, Santis' first Made in USA gear should hit sometime this spring. For those who have struggled to get their hands on the sell-out Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance sneakers, Santis' approach to this line should serve as a bit of a relief; speaking to Business of Fashion, Santis' explained: “We’re not trying to have this very scarce product and we’re also not trying to flood the market. We’re making products for the guy who actually wants to wear them.” As one of the most hyped upcoming projects of the year, we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for what Santis has in store for this bigger vision of New Balance. As we go into the weekend, we're wrapping up the week with details on Yeti's suite of new spring releases, NOMOS' two new Tangente Neomatik timepieces and Ciele's techwear-infused gry line. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here

Is the DeLorean coming back from the past? Teased in a tweet on Super Bowl Sunday, it appears as if the iconic car company will be reviving itself for the EV era, launching a car called the "DeLorean EVolved." The visual (and its many accompanying hashtags) imply that the new vehicle will focus as much on luxury as being futuristic, which may or may not be a good thing — given how much its legacy is tied up in the Back to the Future franchise. While it's likely to be a low-production model and details are scarce at the moment, we can at least be grateful that, if the teaser video is anything to go off of, the DMC brand hasn't given up on those iconic gullwing doors. DeLorean nostalgia aside, we're taking a look at Patagonia's Fall/Winter 2022 preview, Tag Heuer's smart watch series and a new knife offering from Schrade. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear: Up-To-Date on the Best Products

The new Polestar 5 is important for a few reasons. First and foremost, it's the first Polestar to be developed in the U.K. at the brand's Warwickshire base. It's also the first Polestar developed by Polestar for Polestar — a departure from other models which have worked with or off a Volvo foundation and built up. Seen as a rival to Porsche's Taycan, the Polestar 5 is made from bonded aluminium with sections including various other forms of formed aluminum. From a casual consumer POV, this means that the Polestar 5 is being designed to handle something like a supercar (with a luxury vehicle comfort and cabin). The brand is also working on tweaking the battery for the Polestar 5, though details are scarce at the moment as it conducts performance testing. If nothing else, the development on the Polestar 5 is seen as a foundation for future Polestar models; as vehicle engineering director Steve Swift told Autocar, "You start with a car first, then look at the products in other spaces, then how many of those spaces we can play in while designing it once. It’s part of the future, definitely." Motoring aside, we're giving updates on Backcountry's latest sale, Brompton's insanely like P Line bikes and a sleeping bag with, well, "wings." This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear: Product News Worth Your Time Today

Far be it from us to focus on reporting on pure rumor or speculation, but when we're looking at a Mac mini rework, it's something we're certainly willing make an exception for. Slated to be the first Mac mini redesign in over 10 years, rumors indicate that the new Mac mini will take cues from the original AppleTV and will focus on the highest-end Mac mini (Apple, admittedly did tweak the entry-level Mac mini with its proprietary M1 chip; the current high-end model has an Intel processor). Expecting to align with predictions of an, "announcement of at least one new Mac powered by Apple silicon chips," as noted by MacRumors and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, this new Mac mini reveal should include hardware powered by the M1 Pro or M1 Max chips that currently power the MacBook Pro. Aesthetically speaking, this new update is also rumored to feature a plexiglass-like top and possibly include two-tone color options, reminiscent of those on the current iMac. With a Mac-related event slated for sometime next month (or, at least this spring), expect to see more information around this and other Mac updates. We're talking details on a reissued watch from 1972, Casper's new "Snow Technology" pillow and the one New Balance sneaker that needs to be on your radar in 2022. This is Today in Gear.
The Newest Allbirds Release Is the Ideal Shoe For Everyday Wear

When it comes to the marriage of sustainability and comfort, Allbirds has walked the road less traveled, and paved the way for plush footwear that takes the environment into consideration in the process. For spring 2022, the brand is dropping the Tree Dasher 2 — a rework of their original Tree Dasher.
Triumph and Breitling Created a Stunning Limited Edition Speed Twin

Triumph is one of the coolest motorcycle brands out there, known for their retro style and British heritage design. The Swiss brand Breitling is one of our favorite watch brands, known for their precision Navitimer and Chronomat watches. So you can imagine that we were excited to learn the two legendary brands have collaborated on an awesome Triumph Speed Twin Breitling Limited Edition motorcycle — a bike that comes with a matching watch if so inclined.
If You Only Buy One Pilot's Watch, Buy This One

IWC Pilot's Watch Automatic Spitfire, (Pre-owned) Skip the heavy lifting and go straight to what’s best. Just Get This is our no-nonsense guide to the gear you need, now. "Pilot's" watches constitute a category that's more difficult to pin down than, say, dress watches, which are generally uniformly thin, unadorned, and simple. A pilot's watch could be a time-only watch, or it could be a chronograph. It could be relatively small, or the size of a dinner plate. It could feature a black dial, or, in some cases, a white dial. Really, the only universal thing about pilot's watches is that — originally, anyway — they weren't available in precious metals. Such a watch would sort of be missing the point of a true instrument.
Vuori’s Best-Selling Jogger Is Now a Short

Cut from the same fabric as their best-selling men’s joggers, the Sunday Performance Short from Vuori has all the performance properties you love in a brand new style. Available in six color-ways, the Sunday Performance Shorts blend top-notch fit, function, and style into one. Performance. With moisture-wicking fabric and...
All the Coolest Watches That Came Out in February 2022

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. Watch release season will crescendo at the end of March with the trade show Watches & Wonders in Geneva. Watch brands of every size and kind aren't waiting, though, and are already building the hype with releases they don't want overshadowed by the likes of Rolex and others — and this month we saw some of the year's big releases as well as a number of cool ones from smaller brands. Don't miss watches from camera maker Leica, microbrand Maen's shockingly affordable rendition of an "integrated-bracelet" watch and much more below.
Amazon's Best Deals on Travel Gear for Spring

With the busy holiday travel season behind us, now's a great time to get travel gear at discount prices from Amazon Deals ahead of spring break! From luggage sets to sleep masks, there are discounts for everyone —campers, adventurers and those who like to travel in style. Whether you...
Why Are Tourbillon Watches So Expensive?

In the late 1700s, famed watchmaker Abraham-Louis Breguet came to the realization that gravity was having ill effects on the accuracy of his timepieces. Horology at the time was confined to clocks and pocket watches, the latter of which were constantly stored vertically in the user’s pocket or horizontally on a table. Spending the majority of its time stuck in these orientations put strain on the hairspring inside the escapement, causing it to oscillate at an irregular rate, decreasing the accuracy of the watch.
A Beginner's Guide to Raw Denim

The blue jean is one of the most ubiquitous garments in the world and changed fashion forever when Levi Strauss commercialized — not invented — the garment in the late-1800s. Today, there's hardly a closet without a pair. While today's versions are washed down for softness and distressed for a worn-in look, every jean starts out as a raw, blank canvas of indigo and cotton.
Today's Best Deals: Save on a Smart Home Rower, Denim Jacket Savings & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts. Echelon. $1,000 $695 (31% OFF) This...
Ciele Just Dropped Some Crazy Expensive Running Hats

For anyone in the know, Ciele is synonymous with quality and style. The small Canadian brand makes quality caps that stand the test of time, as well as the frequent miles hardcore runners log. This week, Ciele launched a mini-collection of hats that build upon its classic styles, but beef them up with elevated fabrics, construction and fit. The brand has dubbed the collection gry, and describes it as the platform for what might come next.
Meet the Indian Pursuit, a Stunning New Luxury Touring Bike

Indian Motorcyle is one of the most prestigious American motorcycle manufacturers, with a pedigree dating back to 1901, predating its rival Harley-Davidson. The brand just unveiled its newest model, the Pursuit. It may sound like a bike that you would see pulling you over on the highway. But it's actually a luxury tourer that Indian calls "the most capable and refined American touring machine on the road."
The Best Active Speakers of 2022 (And Which You Should Buy)

Active speakers combine all of the traditional components of a stereo system into a pair of speakers. The amplifier is built inside the speaker and it’s optimized to provide the best possible sound quality for that specific speaker. Most active speakers have a sufficient number of inputs for all of your playback devices and, in most scenarios, a pair of powered or active speakers require only a power source and a minimal number (if any) of cable connections.
Make Any Mattress Feel Like a Tempur-Pedic for a Fraction of the Price

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Since the dawn of the memory foam mattress, one big complaint has bubbled to the surface time and time again: they don’t provide enough support. Getting Tempur-Pedic’s mattress topper solves the latter and works with any existing mattress. And right now, you can have it for 40 percent off.
15 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. Although we're only two months into 2022, there are several trends to point out in both the style and watch worlds: impressive, sequel sneaker collabs, sportswear-turned-fashion-items and food and culture inspired watches. But, because both are still so vast, there's much more to explore, too. Whether it's a charitable hammer (yes, hammer) from an Oakland shop, an adventure watch from one of the most well-known survivalists, tie dye socks or paisley pants, find it all below.
These Stunning Classic Minis Can Now Be Bought in America

The name David Brown Automotive may not ring a bell. But the British coachbuilders produce the exquisite Mini Remastered restomods we saw at the Geneva Motor Show back in 2018. And you can now buy one in the U.S. David Brown Automotive announced a partnership with Florida-based Bespoke Imports Group to be their official North American importer. And the group already has a stunning Mini Remastered Alpine for sale.
Which Apple Watch Is Right for You? (All Models Compared)

Apple now sells three different Apple Watch models: the Series 7, the SE and the Series 3. (Following the trend of pulling last year's flagship smartwatch right when the new model hits shelves, Apple no longer sells the Series 6.) If you have an older Apple Watch and are curious whether you should upgrade, we're going to highlight the key differences between all the Apple Watch models that are still capable of running the latest watchOS — meaning all Apple Watches Series 3 or newer.
