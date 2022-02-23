Poetry Foundation Offers Your Kids Lots to Love

If you happen to see people running around half naked in Venice on Saturday, they haven’t lost their minds, only their clothes. Cupid’s Undie Run, a pantless party and run for charity, happens every February extending sexy Valentine’s Day vibes with heart-themed dress-up and revelry. Looking to raise awareness for neurofibromatosis (NF), a genetic disorder that laves sufferers with nerve tumors inside their bodies, the undie-clad crowd also hopes to also raise funds for NF research via the Children’s Tumor Foundation (CTF). Runners from across the U.S. come together (in-person and online) to highlight the genetic disorder, which affects 1 in every 3,000 births, and L.A.’s is always a scene due to the great weather. The event also features drinking and dancing after the jog. Meet at the Venice Whaler, 10 Washington Blvd. Sat., Feb. 19. 12- 4 p.m. More info at my.cupids.org/cur/city/losangeles.
