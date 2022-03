If rumors are to be believed, then Ralph Lauren might be the latest addition to the LVMH fashion portfolio. LVMH, the conglomerate that owns major luxury brands like Louis Vuitton (the "LV" in "LVMH," of course), Dior, Rimowa, Tag Heuer, Hublot and Zenith (to name only a few) is reportedly in talks to add the iconic American fashion label to it's portfolio. The move is fortuitous for both sides: For Ralph Lauren (the man), succession plans are brewing for when the legendary designer inevitably retires; for LVMH, after a successful acquisition of Tiffany & Co. — which finalized in January 2021 — the European conglomerate could have another foothold in the American luxury market. While both sides effectively declined to comment when Axios inquired about a possible deal, we could definitely imagine this being the next splashy acquisition for LVMH at a time when retail is rebounding and conglomerates are bolstering their brand rosters. Possible Ralph Lauren acquisition aside, get the download on G Pen's all-new Elite II vape, a new collaboration from The James Brand and Topo Designs and a revived Girard-Perregaux watch that's straight out of the the '70s.

RETAIL ・ 5 DAYS AGO