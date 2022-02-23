ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoplifter at Macy's Herald Square had loaded gun in backpack: police

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A shoplifter was busted with a loaded gun Tuesday at the Macy’s flagship store in Herald Square, police said.

Malik Bramble, 21, was held by security after allegedly stealing $374 worth of clothes at the iconic store around 6:30 p.m., according to police.

When responding NYPD officer arrived, they found a loaded .380-caliber handgun in his backpack, police said.

Bramble, of Brooklyn, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, burglary and petit larceny.

It’s not his first shoplifting arrest. Police said he was nabbed on Jan. 14 for stealing from another department store. He was charged with grand larceny in that case.

