Fans are loving the badass Batmobile that's set to debut in Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman film starring Robert Pattinson, so it's no surprise that Mattel's high-end remote-control replica sold out back in October despite the $500 price tag. If that was too rich for your blood, you'll be happy to know that they've developed a vastly more affordable version that will be available to order starting on February 24th at 9am PST / 12pm EST. Everything that you need to know to get your hands on one can be found right here.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO