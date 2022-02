The mystery of the missing remains of a Mississippi World War II soldier has been solved after eight decades. Private Andrew Ladner disappeared during the Battle of Buna-Gona, which was part of the New Guinea campaign in the Pacific from November 1942 until January 1943. The US government, via the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, announced this month that his remains had been identified, according to the Sun Herald. Mr Ladner was located in the southeastern mountain jungles of New Guinea, now known as Papua New Guinea, which was Australian territory at the time. He was battling Japanese forces for...

MILITARY ・ 19 DAYS AGO