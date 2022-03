On Tuesday, Utah linebackers Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell will attend the NFL combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to impress scouts. Lloyd shone as the star of the Ute defense this past season and was named 2021 Pac-12 Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year and the MVP of the Pac-12 Championship Game. As a result of this stellar season, he is projected to be taken in the first round of the NFL draft.

