Elverta, CA

This Is Reno

Bear with ‘death sentence’ approved for sanctuary

Public outcry over the fate of an overweight Lake Tahoe bear just trying to scratch out a living in the unsecured garbage of the Tahoe Keys has prompted a reprieve from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, according to Ann Bryant, Executive Director of the BEAR League, a California non-profit dedicated to keeping bears safe.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

sunshine news for Feb 16

We are excited to start a new week. We hope that everyone has had a blessed week. We are hoping that everyone’s week was as great as ours. Let us tell you a little about our week. Monday, we began our morning with devotion and prayer. The topic was,...
WDEF

Local Sanctuary for Elderly and Severely Abused Animals

PIKEVILLE, TN (WDEF) – “He’s got a lot of trust issues because you do when someone shoots you in the face,” says Judy LaGrone who is President and Treasurer for Miranga Animal Shelter. Copper is one of 50 animals being loved back to health after severe...
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
franklinadvocate.com

Praise Cathedral set to rededicate sanctuary on March 6

Less than a year after a fire damaged its sanctuary, Praise Cathedral Church of God in Meadville has announced plans to rededicate its worship building on Sunday, March 6, according to Pastor Larry Edwards. The community celebration is slated to begin at 10:50 a.m., with the church’s former pastor, the...
Hello Magazine

Al Roker turns latest challenge into positive health decision

Al Roker wasn't about to let some unfortunate news stop him from keeping up with his health regime. The popular Today weatherman was heading off for an exciting project away from his NBC show when his plane was delayed. Rather than sit back and complain, Al made it his mission...
countryliving.com

This Tiny Texas Town is Beloved for Antiquing. But That's Not the Only Reason to Visit.

Situated roughly halfway between Austin and Houston, it’s fair to say that the teeny, tiny Texas town of Round Top—just one square mile!—has perhaps an outsize reputation. First incorporated in 1870, the village was named for a circular tower atop the postmaster’s house. Though the population tally officially hovers just under 90 most of the year, it swells to nearly 100,000 during thrice-yearly antiques fairs that are known to attract the country’s top interior design talent.
