Leading Indian business chamber ICBI proposes a joint meeting with Dubai Chamber of Commerce Industry for better business cooperation

FRAMINGHAM – At the MetroWest Chamber of Commerce, we hear about the hiring struggles our businesses are facing every day. Often the question is: Where did all the employees go? Why are there no applicants? My question is: Are you recruiting and hiring through a DEI lens? If not, your business is likely to continue to struggle. Diversity hiring is not only a good thing for businesses to do, but also the right thing to do. It should be a best practice for businesses.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO