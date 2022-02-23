ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Remains of child found inside freezer at Las Vegas home

By News 3 Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a domestic-related homicide of a child in the northeast valley Tuesday evening. Officers are on the scene at a residence in the 4300 block of Saddle Brook park Drive near Lamb and Carey. Around 9 a.m., Clark County School District Police...

Las Vegas mom of 4-year-old found in freezer says she was always handcuffed, endured abuse from suspect

A Las Vegas woman whose son was found dead in a freezer Tuesday says she endured months of abuse from her boyfriend, who has been arrested and charged with the boy’s death. Las Vegas police officers arrested Brandon Lee Toseland, 35, after the woman secretly instructed her daughter to pass a note detailing the abuse to her teacher, who then forwarded it to law enforcement. The note also explained the woman had not been allowed to see her 4-year-old son, whom she last saw in December, before his body was found.
