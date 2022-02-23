Nestlé to up investment in Brazil

The campaign for Brazil's October presidential elections has not yet officially started, but the candidates are already bending over backwards to woo a powerful constituency: Evangelical Christians. Evangelicals, who are estimated to make up a third of Brazil's population, were core supporters in President Jair Bolsonaro's victory in 2018, and the far-right leader is doing his best to make sure he keeps hold of the bloc. But leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who leads in the polls, is courting Evangelicals too, setting up a showdown for the fast-growing demographic in the Latin American giant. "This is an administration that proudly says it believes in God... that defends Brazilian families," Bolsonaro said last month, summing up his pitch to Evangelical voters.

