Following a prominent leak that came about within the past day, Sony has now officially revealed the new lineup of free games that will be coming to its PlayStation Plus subscription service in March 2022. These free titles, which will become available next week on Tuesday, March 1, will be appearing across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms. And luckily, this month's slate happens to be a bit better than normal thanks to the addition of one bonus game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO