We've been hearing rumors of a proper new Fire Emblem game not only being in development for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED, but not very far away from being finished. Another report has surfaced echoing all of this and adding some more precise details. The new report comes the way of Emily Rogers, a prominent Nintendo insider, who has proven reliable with the majority of her previous reports.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO