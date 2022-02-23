Bobby Kotick's Loyal Board To Determine If He Gets Huge Bonus

While fans are concerned about how Activision Blizzard is going to handle "Warzone 2," one US Senator is concerned about how Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick is handling the business. As reported by The Washington Post, US Senator Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, has reportedly issued a letter to Kotick, urging him to not interfere with the newly formed union within Raven Software, which works on "Call of Duty: Warzone." The union, Game Worker Alliance, was formed by 34 members of Raven Software's QA team in January, and has been seeking voluntary recognition from Activision Blizzard, which it was denied. The letter comes after a National Labor Relations Board meeting hearing and continued allegations that Activision Blizzard is partaking in union busting tactics (via Polygon and The Washington Post)
