Bobby Kotick's Loyal Board To Determine If He Gets Huge Bonus

It would be difficult to find anyone in the video game industry that is more polarizing right now than Activision CEO Bobby Kotick. A central figure in Activision Blizzard's ongoing controversy and lawsuits regarding misconduct in the workplace, Kotick has avoided being removed forcibly from his position at Activision — one of the forefront companies in the industry and the object of a historic $68.7 billion dollar purchase by Microsoft, pending legal approval — despite constant calls for his resignation among workers, observers, and members of the media. Despite being demonized in the court of public opinion for the allegations leveled at him and his company, Kotick not only still has his job but allegedly stands to be paid a king's ransom in the process.

