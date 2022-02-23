ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Kotick's Loyal Board To Determine If He Gets Huge Bonus

By Joseph Allen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBobby Kotick could be set to receive a massive payout if his loyal friends on the Activision Blizzard board of directors deem that he's fixed workplace issues sufficiently. The beleaguered CEO could also be in for a huge $15 million "golden parachute" payment if he's fired without cause. Why...

AOL Corp

Charlie Munger on Activision Blizzard: 'I like Bobby Kotick a lot'

Charlie Munger has nothing but praise for embattled Activision Blizzard (ATVI) CEO Bobby Kotick. Speaking during The Daily Journal’s annual shareholders meeting, Munger, who serves as chairman of The Daily Journal as well as vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, applauded Kotick’s management capabilities. “I like Bobby Kotick a...
SVG

Bobby Kotick's Potential Payday Has Fans Seeing Red

It would be difficult to find anyone in the video game industry that is more polarizing right now than Activision CEO Bobby Kotick. A central figure in Activision Blizzard's ongoing controversy and lawsuits regarding misconduct in the workplace, Kotick has avoided being removed forcibly from his position at Activision — one of the forefront companies in the industry and the object of a historic $68.7 billion dollar purchase by Microsoft, pending legal approval — despite constant calls for his resignation among workers, observers, and members of the media. Despite being demonized in the court of public opinion for the allegations leveled at him and his company, Kotick not only still has his job but allegedly stands to be paid a king's ransom in the process.
protocol.com

The US takes Russia's chips off the table

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how U.S. chip sanctions against Russia will impact the sector, dbt raises a huge funding round for its data tools and where the best and brightest in enterprise tech are headed next. Spin up. After years of taking a wait-and-see attitude toward cloud...
SVG

US Senator Issues Warning For Activision's Bobby Kotick

While fans are concerned about how Activision Blizzard is going to handle "Warzone 2," one US Senator is concerned about how Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick is handling the business. As reported by The Washington Post, US Senator Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, has reportedly issued a letter to Kotick, urging him to not interfere with the newly formed union within Raven Software, which works on "Call of Duty: Warzone." The union, Game Worker Alliance, was formed by 34 members of Raven Software's QA team in January, and has been seeking voluntary recognition from Activision Blizzard, which it was denied. The letter comes after a National Labor Relations Board meeting hearing and continued allegations that Activision Blizzard is partaking in union busting tactics (via Polygon and The Washington Post)
