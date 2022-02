Click here to read the full article. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were presented tonight with the President’s Award at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards. The President’s Award recognizes special achievement and distinguished public service, with previous recipients including luminaries like Muhammad Ali and Jesse Jackson. In her speech, Markle highlighted the important work established by past civil rights leaders and urged the passage of voter protection laws to honor their legacies. “Today we can continue that legacy by reestablishing federal voting protections in our country and fulfilling the work of civil rights giants like the late John Lewis. We are...

