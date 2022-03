Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Hines is the lone player born on March 1 with a WAR of more than 25, nearly lapping the rest of the field with a career 44.9 mark. He broke in with the National Association's Washington Nationals as a 17-year-old way back in 1872 and went on to play 20 seasons with 10 teams. He was the National League batting champ in 1878 and '79, and took home the NL Triple Crown in '78 with a .358 average and a whopping four homers and 50 RBIs in 85 games.

