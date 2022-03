The first round of Formula One testing is in the bag ahead of the new 2022 season and there are only three weeks left until the first race, the Bahrain Grand Prix, in what promises to be a packed calendar. Each team has now unveiled their new car with vital data logged at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with Lewis Hamilton finishing quickest ahead of the next round of testing on 10 March in Bahrain. But there was the fascinating innovation displayed by Red Bull and their sidepods, which got a close inspection from Hamilton. Quite how valuable they promise...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO