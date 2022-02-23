ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

NOBRO release “Eat Slay Chardonnay” video

Punknews.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOBRO have released a video for their new song "Eat Slay Chardonnay"....

www.punknews.org

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

Voyager release twin guitar playthrough video for Dreamer

Australian proggers Voyager have released a new twin-guitar playthrough video for Dreamer, their entry into Eurovision - Australia Decides, the Australian television contest to choose the country's entry for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest. You can watch guitarist Simone Dow and Scott Kay run through the song in the new video below.
MUSIC
UPI News

Treasure release debut EP, 'Jikjin' music video

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Treasure is back with new music. The K-pop group released its debut EP, The Second Step: Chapter One, and a music video for the song "Jikjin" on Tuesday. The "Jikjin" video shows the members of Treasure race through the night as they...
MUSIC
UPI News

Taeyeon releases 'INVU' album, music video

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Taeyeon is back with new music. The K-pop star, a member of the girl group Girls' Generation, released the album INVU and a music video for her song of the same name on Monday. The "INVU" video opens with Taeyeon singing and dancing...
WORLD
hiphop-n-more.com

Tinashe Releases New Song & Video ‘Naturally’ — Watch

Tinashe took to Twitter to reveal that she was releasing a new song for Valentine’s Day and she followed through with her promise. Her new song ‘Naturally’ also comes with a music video which you can check out below. On March 3rd, the singer will release the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chardonnay#Shred#Canada#Gnar#Nobro#Dine Alone Records
Cosmopolitan

Selena Gomez Fell Over on the SAGs Red Carpet and Then Iconically Presented Barefoot

In case you missed it, Selena Gomez looked completely incredible for her first red carpet appearance of 2022, stepping out at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a black column gown by Oscar de La Renta, a massive diamond necklace, and a pair of chic heels—which, apparently, broke and caused Sel to take a slight fall mid-way through the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Has Bonfire After Cutting Down Trees, Asks Kanye West For Work Boots: "Yeezy! I Need Them Boots, Baby!"

Just last week, The Boss introduced a brand new cow onto his farmland. Now, he's been taking the matters of managing and maintaining his farm into his own hands. Rick Ross, who has comfortably and openly stated that he's "Richer Than I Ever Been," is finally enjoying the luxury that is time to himself. One of the main ways that he does such is by spending time on the land that he owns. He speaks on it with passion and vigor, showing a genuine interest in the animals and renovating the area. When he got his first cow, an addition to the horses already on the premises, the excitement in his voice was more than palpable.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Footwear News

Ciara Teases New Lita Leather Biker Shorts on Instagram in Strappy Sandals and Matching Blazer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara posted to Instagram in an all-leather ensemble that had fans reeling. The singer-songwriter and mom of three posted a Reel to her Instagram modeling the newest addition to the Lita by Ciara collection. The leather biker shorts fit the performer like a glove as she strutted before a forested background. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) Ciara kept up the leather theme with a leather blazer on top...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Kerrang

Slipknot have released a new video for The Chapeltown Rag

As they gear up to hit the road next month on their huge Knotfest Roadshow U.S. run, Slipknot have just shared a new video for The Chapeltown Rag, featuring some awesome footage from last year's tour. The perfect warm-up for their upcoming live dates, this is quite simply five minutes...
MUSIC
The Berrics Canteen

Baker Releases Jaw-Dropping New Video

Only Baker, a company indirectly responsible for the aesthetics of dozens of your favorite skate videos over the past 22 years, could release a jaw-dropping video and simply title it ‘Baker Video With, Andrew Zach and Rowan’… The 25-minute banger released on the brand’s YouTube channel this morning with full parts from The Boss, fairly recent pro Zach Allen, and the 800 lb. gorilla Rowan Zorilla, along with clips from most of the Baker crew. (Zorilla has a two-song part, and one of them is a Todd Rundgren joint… NBD?) You’re gonna want to give this video your undivided attention because once it starts it doesn’t slow down, and you’re bound to miss something. Actually, we guarantee you’ll want to rewatch this immediately so make sure you have an hour free in your schedule. The Boss just doesn’t slow down!
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
TV SHOWS
The State Journal-Register

Melissa Rufus: I believe in showering in the dark

The feeling of the water gliding effortlessly over my shoulders sends waves of calm through my body. My back presses up against the cold tile wall, seeking comfort in the contrasting temperatures. The dim light from the corner casts shadows that dance with the water droplets on the sliding glass door. Showering in the dark is peace. ...
The State Journal-Register

Emily Ye: I believe in speaking without words

Editor's note: This essay originally contained Mandarin Chinese characters not available for print. To see the full essay including the characters, please visit nprillinois.org. "Hao bang!" (Mandarin Chinese pinyin for good job). My grandmother’s smile lights up her face as she gives me a big thumbs up. "Hao bang!" The Chinese phrase literally translates...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Ok Magazine

Janelle Brown's Son Garrison Pays Reality Star A Visit After Moving Out Of Family Home Over Dad Kody Brown's Strict Restrictions

It's safe to say Janelle Brown had a good weekend after her son Garrison paid the reality star a visit following his big move out of their family home. On Sunday, February 27, the Sister Wives star took to Instagram to reveal her and Kody Brown's kid stopped by to give her and their pets some love. Sharing a photo of her pups cuddling up to Garrison, she wrote: "The pups love when Garrison comes to play. Even Bryn who is acting like she doesn't notice him was mauling him just a minute ago," adding a dog and pink heart emoji.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy