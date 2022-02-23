Drag Race's Reading Challenge Is Shadier Than Ever In This New Clip

Jasmine Kennedie is ready to speak her truth. On the latest episode of "Untucked," which goes behind the scenes of "RuPaul's Drag Race," the 21-year-old drag performer tearfully came out as a trans woman. "I didn't think I was going to talk about this," she said while holding the hand of fellow trans contestant Kerri Colby. "Before coming here, I was about to start hormones. Coming here, I was scared. I didn't want to have to go through that process while going through this, but seeing Kerri, seeing how confident she is in who she is, it just further affirms what I've been feeling my whole life. I definitely do feel that I am trans, and I've been so scared to say it. I have held back from it for so long because I didn't want to hurt my dad. But I can't lie about it anymore: I am trans."

