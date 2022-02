PALM BEACH GARDENS — Sepp Straka became the first Austrian to win on the PGA Tour, overcoming a five-shot deficit Sunday to win the Honda Classic at PGA National Resort. Straka birdied three of the last five holes, leaving his 46-foot eagle putt on the 18th hole inches short after he reached the par-5 final...

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL ・ 36 MINUTES AGO