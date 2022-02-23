ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Are You Low on (Joint) Fluid?

By Suzy Frisch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurns out, winter and our joints are not particularly friends. Blame a combination of Minnesota’s bone-dry air, cold temperatures, and icy conditions that make us tighten our bodies and brace for falls. Many wintertime joint problems are caused by our physiology; joints contain synovial fluid that act as...

Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
Long Beach Tribune

Young woman, an asthma patient, refused to get vaccinated and lost both lungs after contracting Covid-19, now she needs lung transplant to survive

Since the start of the vaccination process against Covid-19 more than a year ago, Americans are urged to get the vaccine and be protected of contracting the virus, developing severe condition, hospitalization and death. Health experts are especially noting that Covid-19 vaccine is important for immunocompromised patients because COVID-19 may pose an additional risk to them.
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
KARE 11

Happy 'Twosday!' Minnesota baby born on 2/22/2022

MINNEAPOLIS — It's a rare palindrome: February 2, 2022. It's a lot of twos, and it's even on a Tuesday!. You can celebrate the big day by avoiding the harsh snowstorm, or by welcoming a new baby to the world — that's how Anny Xiong of Maplewood, Minnesota, did it.
AM 1390 KRFO

2 Minnesota Towns Made the List of Top 20 Places for Affairs in US

Minnesota just got the exciting news that they were listed as one of the Top 10 smartest states in the United States. #WayToGoMinnesota But the story you might not have heard wasn't as nice of news for the state with all of the frozen lakes. A list of towns came out recently that were the top spots for affairs and 2 towns in Minnesota made the top 20.
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, February 22

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,012 newly reported cases and 32 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 11,993. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18. Wednesday's update will include...
CBS Minnesota

New Omicron Subvariant Being Tracked In Minnesota

Originally published Feb. 23 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another type of the Omicron variant has been detected in Minnesota, and health officials are tracking it. The subvariant, called Omicron BA.2, was detected in 55 of the more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. The Minnesota Department of Health says that the BA.2 variant has made up 0.5% of total Omicron cases in Minnesota to date. The majority of Omicron cases in Minnesota have been of the BA.1 variant, which was first detected in South Africa last year. According to the Met Council’s wastewater data, the new subvariant began being noticed in the Twin Cities early last month. Omicron BA.2 has seen detected widely in Europe and Asia, accounting for perhaps a third of global COVID-19 cases currently. However, it has not been widely detected in the United States. Scientists have expressed concern that the new subvariant, which is believed to be more contagious than the first, could lengthen the lifespan of the Omicron surge, perhaps delaying the lifting of restrictions for governments and businesses. So far, studies have not shown the new subvariant to be more deadly than the original.
The Charleston Press

“I think like most teenagers, she felt indestructible,” Teenager dies of Covid-19 complications after refusing to get vaccinated

The Covid-19 vaccines for young people and teenagers have been authorized for emergency use since last year, but many of them decide not to get the shot for all the wrong reasons. In most of the cases, teenagers ignore the science behind the vaccines and they usually rely on the fake news shared online and to the fact that young people get over Covid-19 way easier compared to adults and elderly people.
WSOC Charlotte

Recall alert: More Similac baby formula added to recall list

Abbott Nutrition is adding another lot of Similac baby formula to an already extensive list of recalled formulas. Similac PM 60/40 powdered infant formula with the case lot code 27032K800 or 27032K80 for individual cans was added to the earlier recall of formulas issued on Feb. 17, CNN and the Food and Drug Administration said.
KARE 11

KARE 11 Investigates: Kids in crisis stuck in Minnesota hospitals

FARMINGTON, Minnesota — Kathy worked the phones from her Farmington home, desperately trying to find a safe place for her 15-year-old son. Preston has an intellectual disability, and had become increasingly volatile and physically violent. He was stuck at the hospital emergency room, not because he was physically ill, but because he’d been kicked out of his group home.
1520 The Ticket

10 of the Best Vacation Lakes and Lake Areas in Minnesota

A Canadian eager to escape south for a long weekend with friends turned to the Minnesota thread of Reddit to ask for recommendations of great vacation lakes. "Now that cross-border travel is in a better place, some friends and I were thinking of heading down from Canada to rent a cabin or lake house somewhere north of Minneapolis for a long weekend," said Reddit user u/Vantis1. "I’m not very familiar with the area, and don’t know much about what are the best lakes we should be looking at. Would love something that’s ideally within driving distance to a townsite, golf nearby and maybe a place for boat rentals. Any advice?"
ScienceAlert

The Brain Waves of a Dying Person Have Been Recorded in Detail For The First Time

People who have looked their mortality in the face often describe their near-death experiences in surprisingly similar terms – vivid recollection of memories, a sense of standing outside of their body, bright lights, or a feeling of tranquility.  While there is plenty of anecdotal evidence from people who have had near-death experiences (NDEs), scientists have little to no data on what happens in the brain as people transition into death. However, under tragic circumstances, scientists have collected the first continuous data on the neural dynamics of the brain during death.  When an 87-year-old patient developed seizures after receiving surgery due to a...
