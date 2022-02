The Kings won their fifth game in a row and seventh of their last eight with a 5-2 victory over the Islanders. The streaking Kings continued their winning ways on Saturday night when they defeated the New York Islanders 5-2. It also marked the 20th straight game that the Kings outshot their opponent as the team did so by a tally of 35-28. The good guys came out flying yet again as they tallied two goals in the first eight minutes. Starting with a beautiful sequence from Tobias Bjornfot, Trevor Moore and Phillip Danault, the trio teamed up for Danault to serve as the beneficiary, tallying his 15th goal on the season and seventh point in as many games. Matt Roy then doubled the Kings lead at the 7:51 mark when Anze Kopitar threaded a great pass to the defenseman backdoor. It was Roy's first goal of the season.

NHL ・ 9 HOURS AGO