Just Announced: FREE 2022 NFL Combine Tickets

The epicenter of the football universe will return to Indy as the city hosts the 35th annual NFL Scouting Combine!. For the first time ever, the NFL is allowing 10,000 fans to sit in the lower section of Lucas...
On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
We know Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera is “football-serious” about adding a franchise QB to his 2022 roster. We are about to find out just how “salary-serious” he is. Even teams with cap room would like to have some sort of "budget'' for how they spend...
Shaquille O’Neal usually goes after the younger generation of NBA big men. But this time around, he is targeting a big man who is even older than he is. In a recent episode of his “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” O’Neal expressed his opinion that Bill Walton did not deserve to be on the NBA 75 team.
Where is five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning going to end up?. Manning, the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been extremely patient in his recruitment. He’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon. However, based on his visit schedule, one school might be emerging. Manning will...
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton shocked the NFL world back in January when he announced that he was stepping away from coaching, leaving many to believe that his future could be in television. It now seems that networks have come calling for Payton. Reports have come out...
The Giants are reportedly not expected to pick up quarterback Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option. Per NFL journalist Bobby Thompson, New York is will not commit to Jones by the May deadline. Given Daniel Jones’ inconsistency over his first three seasons its not surprising to see the Giants choose to...
ARLINGTON, Texas – David Sandlin struck out eight batters over six innings and the Oklahoma pitching staff registered 12 total strikeouts as the Sooners defeated Northwestern State 2-1 Saturday night to even the series at Globe Life Field. Sandlin (1-1) scattered five hits and just one walk over his six frames, and retired 11 of the final 12 batters he faced. Carter Campbell started the seventh inning with two groundouts, then turned it over to Trevin Michael, who finished the game to earn his second save this week. Michael notched four strikeouts over his 2.1 innings and his only walk was erased in the ninth inning by a caught stealing. In all, OU pitchers retired 18 of the final 20 NSU batters and faced the minimum over the last four innings. “Sandlin settled in,” Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson said. “In the first inning he hit a guy in the foot and kind of got out of control a little bit, and Jimmy (Crooks) made a great mound visit to get him back in it. He just grinded out those innings and started really pitching. Trevin was outstanding. He kept them off balance. We got the hits when we had to get the hits. It’s (the offense) going to come through, we just have to keep battling and doing what we’re doing.” The Demons (3-2) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI groundout by shortstop Cam Sibley that followed a single by designated hitter Cole Horton and a double by right fielder Gabe Colaianni. After two one-out singles in the third inning, Sandlin got a ground out and a fly out to strand the runners, and the OU pitching took over from there. NSU’s only other hit was a one-out double that bounced over the infield down the left field line in the fifth inning. Oklahoma tied the game in the bottom of the third inning when designated hitter Jackson Nicklaus scored on an error. He bunted for a single and scored when the throw to first base on shortstop Peyton Graham’s infield single went wide of the bag. Nicklaus, a true freshman, recorded his first two collegiate hits in the game. He also doubled down the left field line in the fifth inning. The Sooners took the 2-1 lead in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly by third baseman Cade Horton. First baseman Blake Robertson drew a leadoff walk and catcher Jimmy Crooks singled to right, setting up the run. In the ninth inning, Crooks fired a strike to second baseman Diego Muniz to catch NSU pinch runner Jeffrey Elkins stealing for the second out. It was OU’s third caught stealing of the season, but the first true stolen base attempt (the other two were pickoff attempts to first base). The Sooners and Demons conclude their series Sunday at Globe Life Field. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
After news broke Wednesday night that Fox NFL analyst Troy Aikman was in deep negotiations with ESPN to be their new Monday Night Football analyst, it sent shockwaves across the NFL world and opened up a whole slew of questions about what happens next. The biggest questions involved who might...
If legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady were to come out of retirement and play the 2022 season, it seems likely that it would be for one of two teams. Brady, 44, officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this month. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is most likely done with his playing career.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have received some shocking retirement news on Sunday afternoon and, no, it doesn’t have to do with Tom Brady. Ali Marpet, a 28-year-old Pro Bowl offensive lineman, has reportedly decided to retire from the National Football League. The offensive lineman had developed into one of...
ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Two-time defending points champion Freddie Rahmer already finds himself in victory lane after the 2022 season-opening Lincoln Icebreaker on Sunday. Despite winning the points title in back-to-back years, this was Rahmer’s first ever Icebreaker win. Sunday was also Rahmer’s debut in his new number 8R car owned by Rich Eichelberger. After […]
From 2012-19, Ohio State dominated its rivalry with Michigan, winning every game over That Team Up North. That changed in 2021, though. Michigan upset Ohio State at the Big House in Ann Arbor, ending the rivalry game losing streak and sending Jim Harbaugh to the Big Ten Championship Game. The...
Dak Prescott didn’t play great in the Cowboys’ loss to the 49ers in the Wild Card round, but there are no questions about the future of the quarterback position in Dallas. The former Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension last offseason. Prescott has security in Dallas moving forward and he feels good about that.
Kirk Cousins has one year remaining on his current contract with the Minnesota Vikings and has been the subject of trade speculation the last few weeks. Even though Kevin O’Connell, Cousins’ new head coach Minnesota, has said publicly he anticipates coaching the three-time Pro Bowler, there are some analysts who are not convinced the Vikings will ultimately hang on to Cousins.
Floyd Mayweather may not have worn quite enough bling to the Miami Heat game over the weekend. The legendary boxer attended the Heat’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs at FTX Arena in Miami on Saturday. Mayweather was totally iced out with what appeared to be no fewer than 187 chains around his neck.
John Elway has a new role with the Denver Broncos heading into the 2022 offseason. On Sunday, longtime Broncos insider Mike Klis reported that the Denver legend will have a new title this year. From 9News in Denver:. The best player in Broncos history who also served for a decade...
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Boldly going where no NFL coach has gone before, recently fired Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores put his future career at stake and filed a class-action lawsuit against the league, the New York Giants, the Denver Broncos and the Dolphins, alleging discriminatory hiring practices among team owners.
While nothing has been made official, longtime FOX NFL reporter Troy Aikman is reportedly set to leave for ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post first reported the news. Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is expected to leave Fox Sports to become the main analyst...
As usual, there was some turnover on Nick Saban’s coaching staff after the 2021 college football season. So he’s making a big addition to his staff ahead of the 2022 season. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, former Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is joining Alabama as an...
