A bill that would require athletes to compete on athletic teams or in sports associated with their biological sex was introduced Feb. 11. The Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, sponsored by Sen. Bryant Richardson, R-Seaford, and Rep. Timothy Dukes, R-Laurel, requires a birth certificate or, in the absence of a birth certificate, another government record that shows the biological sex of an athlete at or near birth. Under the bill, athletes would play on sports teams that correspond with their birth sex. An exception is allowed for girls or women to compete on men’s teams when there is no corresponding team for women or girls.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO