Cell Phones

Intel's 12th Gen CPUs could make your next laptop up to 70 per cent faster

By Luke Baker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pocket-lint) - Intel's latest and greatest laptop CPUs are on the way, and they look mighty impressive. Intel is introducing a new segment for the 12th Gen, called the P-series. These new processors aim to provide enthusiast-level performance for thin and light laptops, surpassing the previous top dog, the...

Tom's Hardware

Intel Readies 'Muscle' Alder Lake-HX: 16-Core CPUs for Laptops

Out of necessity, the highest-performing workstation-grade laptops turned to Intel's socketed CPUs to offer unbeatable performance for years. Apparently Intel will address that need head-on by rolling out new Alder Lake-HX processors with 16 cores and desktop PC-class performance. These CPUs will allegedly use Intel's Alder Lase-S silicon in BGA packaging and have a TDP of 55W.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Intel's Xeon D-1700/2700 'Ice Lake-D' CPUs: Up to 20 Cores

This week Intel introduced its Xeon D-1700/2700-series CPUs that offer up to 20 cores, AI and crypto acceleration, built-in Ethernet, and enhanced reliability. Intel's Xeon D-series processors are meant for servers that power the connected devices and services we use daily and combine serious performance with rich connectivity. Intel's new-generation...
COMPUTERS
hypebeast.com

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 Pairs 12th-Gen Intel CPU With Latest GeForce RTX GPUs

Lenovo has now unveiled its 5th-generation ThinkPad X1 Extreme laptop, geared for those who need a little extra performance while working from home. Now carrying the newest 12th-gen Intel Core i9 H-Series processors, the workhorse of a computer pairs the CPU with NVIDIA‘s newest GeForce RTX GPUs, making sure you have plenty of computer power when your job calls for it, or even if you’re taking a break and hoping to run some video games. RAM can be upgraded to 64GB DDR5 with a maximum of 8TB in SSD storage, and Lenovo installed a vapor chamber cooling system with integrated liquid metal thermal paste that it claims can increase performance by 10%. Other features of the laptop include a 16-inch 16:10 display with 4K resolution, up to 600 nits in brightness and a refresh rate of 165Hz, Dolby Atmos speakers, and Dolby Voice noise-cancelling.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Intel NUC Extreme 12th Gen Dragon Canyon compact PC specs leaked

Before any official announcement from Intel, specifications of its new 12th Generation NUC Extreme 2022 or Dragon Canyon compact desktop computers has been leaked. The screenshot below provides an insight into what you can expect from the hardware. If the NUC leaked specifications are correct you can expect to see to main systems released by Intel in the form of barebones SKU’s, the NUC12EDBi9 and NUC12EDBi7. Equipped with a 65 W Core i9-12900 and a Core i7-12700 CPU respectively supported by a pair of DDR4 SO-DIMM slots, rather than DDR5.
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Intel details 12th Gen Alder Lake chipsets for ultrabooks and foldables

Intel announced the 12th Gen Core Alder Lake chipset back in October 2021. The company then followed it up with H-series powerful CPUs for desktops and laptops at CES 2022. To finally top it off, Intel has now announced the new P-series and U-series Alder Lake 12th Gen chips for ultrabooks and notebooks. These are the chips that will power thinner, lighter, and affordable laptops of 2022.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Intel’s 12th Gen Alder Lake chips for thinner and lighter laptops have arrived

Intel launched the first wave of its 12th Gen Alder Lake chips at CES 2022 — but only for its H-series lineup of chips, destined for the most powerful and power-hungry laptops. And now, it’s rolling out the rest of its Alder Lake laptop lineup: the P-series and U-series models it briefly showed off in January, which are set to power the thinner, lighter, and cheaper laptops of 2022.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Intel wants to make your next work laptop thinner and lighter than ever

Intel has unveiled plans to help its next line of business laptop chips take on the likes of Apple's M1 hardware. The company has announced it will soon be applying its Evo spec to notebooks, creating "vPro An Evo Design"-labelled laptops for business, with The Register reporting that Intel is planning on releasing 35 new machines in 2022 alone.
COMPUTERS
Engadget

Intel claims its 12th-gen ultraportable chips are a huge step forward

After unveiling its beefy H-series 12th-gen laptop chips during CES, Intel is finally ready to shed more light on its new U and P-series CPUs for ultraportables. And, much like AMD's upcoming Ryzen 6000 chips, it looks like Intel is aiming to deliver a huge performance boost, while consuming less power than last year's hardware.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

New Intel 12th Gen Core “Alder Lake” mobile processors

Intel has this week announced its new Intel 12th Gen Core “Alder Lake” mobile processors and new third-generation Evo laptop designs. Different to the rest of the Intel 12th Gen family, the new mobile processors are based on Intel’s performance hybrid architecture featuring a combination of Performance-cores (P-cores) and Efficient-cores (E-cores). The new range consists of 20 new mobile processors will power the next generation of thin-and-light laptops says Intel.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Rumored problems at TSMC could delay the next generation of AMD CPUs

Top chipmaker TSMC has reportedly run into issues with its 3nm process yields, potentially signalling the start of problems across the technology sphere. A report from DigiTimes citing industry sources says that TSMC is having issues with its 3nm process yields. The problems revolve around the number of chips that...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Intel claims new 12th-gen laptop chips outclass the M1 Pro

Intel already announced its 12th-gen mobile processors at CES 2022, but we’re just now hearing about the details of its efficient U- and P-series chips. Unlike the H-series, which is built for high-performance machines like the MSI Raider GE76, these new processors are built for thin and light notebooks and 2-in-1s.
COMPUTERS
Engadget

Acer's latest Swift 5 laptop features a 16:10 display and 12th-gen Intel Core

Acer isn't wasting any time in making use of Intel's 12th-gen ultraportable processors. The PC maker has unveiled new versions of its Swift 5 and Swift 3 laptops that not only make use of new 12th-gen Core chips, but include a handful of upgrades of their own. Most notably, the new Swift 5 (pictured above) has switched to a 16:10 2,560 x 1,600 display whose taller ratio not only helps with vertical content like documents and websites, but helps eliminate the "chin" present on its 16:9 predecessor. The two-tone aluminum shell gives it a more premium look, too, for those moments when you want to impress executives.
COMPUTERS
