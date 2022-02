Tokyo Disney Resort today commemorated their 800 millionth guest to visit Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea since the first park opened on April 15, 1983. Unlike previous reveals, the lucky guest was not part of the photo op and details were not released about who they were, which park they visited, or what time they arrived. Picture in the photo are of course Mickey and Minnie along with Oriental Land Co. President & COO Kenji Yoshida, Tokyo Disney Resort Ambassador Mika Ogasawara, and Walt Disney Attractions Japan President George Gross.

