Public Safety

Microsoft Sets Bar on Investigating Harassment. Who Will Follow?

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’d think that the brilliant brains running America’s shiniest institutions would get it right by now. They’re hardly virgins in the arena of sexual harassment, discrimination, bullying, and other unlawful conduct in the workplace. Just a few weeks ago, Microsoft did something simple and logical in...

