MTA open to piloting subway platform doors

CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe MTA says it will be part...

www.cbsnews.com

New York Post

Hundreds of people are living in NYC subway stations and tunnels, MTA says

Some 350 homeless individuals were recently found living in encampments in subway stations and tunnels, transit officials said Thursday. The individuals were spread between 29 encampments in tunnels and 89 in stations, according to an MTA survey conducted on Feb. 2 and 3 as part of a “track trespass” task force formed in December to address an uptick in track intrusions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

MTA to test platform barriers at 3 stations in Manhattan and Queens

After the tragic killing of a subway rider pushed in front of a train earlier this month, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has finally heeded the calls of transit advocates and New Yorkers and will be testing platform doors at three stations in Manhattan and Queens. The MTA will be piloting the barriers at Times Square on the 7 line, at Third Avenue on the L line, and at Sutphin Boulevard/JFK on the E line, as MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber told NY1 Wednesday morning.
MANHATTAN, NY
Indy100

Man pushes bag of human poop into woman's face in disgusting subway attack

A 43-year-old woman was attacked with a bag of human feces while waiting for the subway. The assault is just one of many that have led to ridership concerns over safety recently. In a video posted by NYPD Crime Stoppers on Twitter, the unknown assailant calmly walks past the woman sitting on a bench at the Wakefield- 241st Bronx subway in New York City last Monday afternoon, when suddenly he takes a plastic bag with human feces in it and pushes it into the woman's face. As the woman begins to struggle, the assailant wipes it down the woman's back...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

MTA leader discusses subway safety plan after series of attacks

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It is Day Three of Mayor Eric Adams’ subway safety plan rollout, which followed a series of subway attacks that continued until early this week.  Janno Lieber, MTA chairman and CEO, joined PIX11 Morning News Wednesday to discuss in detail what the MTA is doing in coordination with the Adams administration […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

MTA fare cap program begins for weekly trips on subway, bus

NEW YORK (PIX11)— The new way to pay for a subway or bus ride took a step forward Monday. OMNY, which stands for “One Metro New York” was rolled out in 2019. The fare payment system uses contactless credit cards, an OMNY card, or a device such as a phone or connected watch. On Monday, the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

MTA: Platform barrier pilot program to launch in three stations

NEW YORK — The MTA will soon be installing platform doors at three subway stations, according to MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber. The platform doors will be installed in the Times Square, Third Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard-JFK stations for the 7, L and E lines, MTA officials said Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

