MTA open to piloting subway platform doors

A 43-year-old woman was attacked with a bag of human feces while waiting for the subway. The assault is just one of many that have led to ridership concerns over safety recently. In a video posted by NYPD Crime Stoppers on Twitter, the unknown assailant calmly walks past the woman sitting on a bench at the Wakefield- 241st Bronx subway in New York City last Monday afternoon, when suddenly he takes a plastic bag with human feces in it and pushes it into the woman's face. As the woman begins to struggle, the assailant wipes it down the woman's back...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO