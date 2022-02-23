ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autism

How heavy should a weighted blanket be? We asked the experts

By Bo Heamyan
T3.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're curious about weighted blankets, you've probably wondered 'how heavy should a weighted blanket be?' These sleep aids have rocketed in popularity over the past few years, as people turn to them for help with anxiety and insomnia. There's a range of weight options available, with lighter blankets...

www.t3.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

How to Lose Weight Fast But Safely, According to Experts

Lose 5 pounds in one week! It's a trope we see everywhere, and if you're someone who needs to drop some weight for health reasons or simply want to for yourself, it can sound pretty enticing. Technically, it's possible for some people to lose that much in that time period, but it's not something our nutrition experts recommend, and it's definitely not a healthy approach. Even though you might have lost that much on a low-carb or keto diet (which may be mostly water weight), you'll likely gain it all back as soon as you decide it's time to eat carbs again. Plus, since weight loss in general is highly dependent on your metabolism and loads of other factors unique to you, including physical activity and body composition, that promise won't hold true for everyone.
WEIGHT LOSS
Vogue Magazine

Shop Weighted Blankets to Help You Sleep Through the Night

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I got my first, and in my opinion, the best weighted blanket on a whim at the end of 2018. My then-new apartment didn’t come with window shades and, considering New York isn’t exactly quiet at night, I was having trouble falling asleep. I’d seen infomercial-style Instagram ads touting the anxiety and stress-reducing benefits made possible by the best weighted blankets on the market, which average in weight from 5 pounds to 25 pounds. Options range from duvets that, in lieu of down feathers, are filled with glass beads to blankets knitted with hefty 100% natural cotton yarns that carry a surprising weight.
RETAIL
Well+Good

Weighted Blankets Can Make You Fall Asleep Faster—Here Are the Best Ones Based on Your Needs

In a sea of sleep accessories designed to help us get a better night's rest, few are as beloved, as the weighted blanket. Sure, satin pillowcases and white noise machines are great, but the weighted blanket remains a tried-and-true essential for restless sleepers and cozy lovers alike. Plus, many folks swear by weighted blankets to help soothe anxiety and promote calmness—whether or not they're being used before bedtime or not. Here, we've rounded up the best of the best of your new favorite sleepy-time staple.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

This Weighted Blanket Has 34,500+ Perfect Reviews and Is Just $66 Today

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Look, there are a lot of reasons to be stressed right now. Do you find yourself tossing and turning in a stew of anxiety when you should be sleeping? Yeah, us too. Give yourself some credit: if you’re alive right now, then you recently survived a global pandemic and two once-in-a-lifetime economic recessions.  Personally, when we need a bit of R&R, we like to snuggle up with a weighted blanket. And here at SPY, we’ve tested...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Disorder#Blankets#Mental Health#Insomnia#Dpt
POPSUGAR

Baloo's Weighted Blanket Feels Like the Hug I Needed

Sometimes, the one thing you really need to feel better is a giant, fully wrapped bear hug. And when you don't have someone who can give you a hug that would make even Winnie the Pooh jealous, a weighted blanket can be the next best thing. Weighted blankets have been proven to help with anxiety and create an increased sense of calm since the weight lowers your heart rate, and it's that sense of calm that I'd been searching for to help improve my sleep. Enter the Baloo Weighted Blanket ($159-$219), which I put to the test to see if it really would bless me with the elusive sense of relaxation I craved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
shefinds

Dietitians Say This Is The One Whole Grain You Should Eat To Speed Up Fat Loss

When trying to lose weight, one of the most important things you can do is center your diet around fiber-rich foods. Whole grains are naturally high in fiber and ultimately, can keep you feeling full and satiated for longer (making it less likely that you’ll eat more later on). Apart from helping with fat loss, whole grains are often linked to lower risks of heart disease, diabetes, cancers, etc.
DIETS
Long Beach Tribune

Young woman, an asthma patient, refused to get vaccinated and lost both lungs after contracting Covid-19, now she needs lung transplant to survive

Since the start of the vaccination process against Covid-19 more than a year ago, Americans are urged to get the vaccine and be protected of contracting the virus, developing severe condition, hospitalization and death. Health experts are especially noting that Covid-19 vaccine is important for immunocompromised patients because COVID-19 may pose an additional risk to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Golf.com

How much beer SHOULD you drink on the course? I asked a pro.

On the entertainment family tree, golf and beer drinking are cousins. Think about it. Overswing, and the odds of you hooking or slicing jump. Overdrink, and, yes, you’ll swerve. Underswing, and you may be failing to get the most out of your game. Underdrink, and you may be left feeling thirsty. Golf and beer drinking get along, too. For the most part. The trick is, of course, finding that Goldilocks number — what’s the best amount of beer to drink that will allow me to still play the best golf I can play.
DRINKS
MedicineNet.com

Is Coffee Healthy or Unhealthy? Benefits & Side Effects

Whether coffee is healthy or unhealthy depends on how much you’re drinking each day and whether you are adding ingredients such as sugar, cream, or milk. Studies suggest that moderate consumption of black coffee has several health benefits, as it is rich in antioxidants and other nutrients. However, coffee also contains caffeine, which can cause undesirable side effects. Here is a look at both the benefits and the side effects of coffee, and how much is safe to drink each day.
FOOD & DRINKS
deseret.com

You may only need 3 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The coronavirus pandemic isn’t over. But it doesn’t sound like you’ll need another COVID-19 vaccine booster shot just yet. What’s happening: New research suggests that vaccinated individuals may not need another round of booster shots for years. The three-dose regimen — or simply two shots —...
PHARMACEUTICALS
DIY Photography

Horrific graphic photos serve as a reminder to stop risking your life for a photo

When you’re taking a photo in a tricky location, lose your focus for just a moment and it can lead to a disaster. A former pro surfer Mike Lambresi recently had an accident that almost had him killed. While trying to take a photo, he lost his footing and fell. As a result, he suffered terrible injuries that may even cost him his foot.
ACCIDENTS
The Week

A COVID-19 booster shot may provide protection for years, studies find

A range of new studies suggest that a COVID-19 booster shot may provide protection against future variants for many months, even years, The New York Times reports. A recent study posted on bioRxiv, for instance, suggests that a third Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shot helps to produce antibodies that could be effective against yet-unseen mutations — even though the vaccines were "not specifically designed to protect against variants." "If people are exposed to another variant like Omicron, they now got some extra ammunition to fight it," Dr. Julie McElrath, a Seattle infectious disease physician, told the Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy