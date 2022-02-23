Movie Reviews

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the article(Now showing in theatres) The first thing you need to know about this week’s film, Dog, is that the marketing people behind the advertising of this film have completely misrepresented what it is. Marketed as a comedy, Dog is a drama. Yes, there are funny moments, but I...

UPI News

Movie review: 'Uncharted' sets high score for video game movies

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Video games like Tomb Raider and Prince of Persia evoked classic adventure movies, but when they themselves were turned into movies, the films were just derivative. Uncharted, in theaters Friday, is a movie worthy of those that inspired the Playstation games. Nathan Drake (Tom...
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Death on the Nile - Review

Death on the Nile is the follow up to Kenneth Branagh’s popular Agatha Christie-romp, Murder on the Orient Express, that boasted an all-star cast and gorgeous cinematography complete with the ready-made source material for the ages. Here he’s back, with the film released hot on the heels of Oscar-nominated Belfast, for another go – featuring an equally all-star cast and equally gorgeous cinematography. But strip away the façade and the problems below the surface of Death on the Nile aren’t hard to work out, even for Hercule Poirot who walks into Death on the Nile the famous person in the room – a world where everyone and anyone knows who is - the world’s greatest detective, and use it as a weapon against him.
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
Channing Tatum
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star Surprises With Reported Cancer Diagnosis

Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thorton shared some sad news on social media for fans of the show. The reality star revealed she had been under testing at John's Hopkins in the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, taking fans through her emotional journey. Thornton joined the popular Bravo reality...
The Independent

Samuel L Jackson says the Academy should give Spider-Man: No Way Home an Oscar

Samuel L Jackson has said Spider-Man: No Way Home deserves an Oscar award.The actor has again defended Marvel films against criticism that they do not count as cinema. In October 2019, Martin Scorsese attracted backlash after stating that Marvel films are “not cinema”. Francis Ford Coppola later doubled-down on the filmmaker’s remarks, calling superhero movies “despicable”.Jackson – who has made 10 appearances as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – opened up about his thoughts on the attitude toward superhero films in an interview with The Sunday Times.“All movies are valid,” Jackson said. “Some go to the cinema...
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in Plunging, Strapless Gown and Hidden Sky-High Boots at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga popped on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. The “House of Gucci” star is nominated for her work in the drama film, both for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophies. The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in a sharp white Armani gown, which folded out with two triangular accents to create a plunging neckline. A sparkling structured bustier created a strapless silhouette. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a flowing...
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Uncharted – Movie Review

Solving puzzles is fun. Watching other people solve puzzles is less fun. Watching entire movies built around fictional characters solving puzzles (where the filmmakers have already decided whether or not the characters will ultimately solve the puzzles) is even less fun. It’s why I could never get into those “Escape Room” movies. Frankly I’m questioning how much I’m going to enjoy Batman doing battle with The Riddler in two weeks. But I do know that I didn’t have much fun at “Uncharted.”
Washington Times

‘Eternals: Cinematic Movie Edition’ 4K Ultra HD movie review

The Marvel Cinematic Universe got a lot more crowded late last year with the debut of a team of super-powered beings sent to Earth to protect humanity and nurture civilization. Ultra-high definition theater owners can now appreciate their exploits with the 4K disc release of Eternals (Walt Disney Studios Home...
extratv

Michael Bublé & Wife Luisana Lopilato Expecting Baby #4

Michael Bublé, 46, and wife Luisana Lopilato, 34, have another baby on the way!. Bublé confirmed the news to "Extra." On Tuesday, he told Ryan Seacrest on his radio show, "This will be the first time that I actually say these words, but yes, my wife and I are grateful to be expecting."
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
The Independent

12 awful performances in brilliant movies, from Hugh Grant to Jake Gyllenhaal

It’s far easier to be the saving grace of a bad film than the worst part of a great one.The latter rarely makes sense – surely if a film is firing on all cylinders and has a competent director behind it, every element will work just as well?If only it were so simple. While it’s rare, there are instances of very good films being undone by a sole bad element. Sometimes it’s an accent gone awry, or a distracted actor, or even something as simple as a bit of miscasting.To shine a light on this phenomenon, we’ve compiled 12 askew...
HollywoodLife

Michael Keaton Breaks Down In Tears Remembering His Nephew Who Died From Overdose In SAG Speech

Michael Keaton accepted the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor and remembered his late nephew in an emotional speech. One might think former Batman Michael Keaton might not have much in common with a doctor prescribing OxyContin in a small coal-mining town. But his gripping portrayal of that very character, in Hulu’s gripping series Dopesick, couldn’t feel more real, and just won the actor, 70, a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor. After accepting the award from Salma Hayek, Michael broke down in tears remembering his late nephew in an emotional acceptance speech.
Hello Magazine

Al Roker turns latest challenge into positive health decision

Al Roker wasn't about to let some unfortunate news stop him from keeping up with his health regime. The popular Today weatherman was heading off for an exciting project away from his NBC show when his plane was delayed. Rather than sit back and complain, Al made it his mission...
The Guardian

Mary McCartney: ‘I love kissing my husband, my kids, my horse. Not dogs – I see what they sniff’

Born in London, Mary McCartney, 52, is the daughter of Paul McCartney and his late wife, Linda. She forged a career as a photographer, and some of her Off Pointe pictures of the Royal Ballet are in the permanent collection at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. In 2015, she was chosen to take the official photograph of the Queen to mark her becoming the longest-reigning British monarch. The cooking series Mary McCartney Serves It Up! is streaming on Discovery+. She is married for the second time, has four sons and lives in London.
E! News

Hulk Hogan Announces Divorce From Jennifer McDaniel After 11 Years of Marriage

Hulk Hogan is no longer in the ring with wife Jennifer McDaniel. After more than a decade together, the former professional wrestler announced their break up Feb. 28, sharing that he's already moved on with a new girlfriend. "Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced," he tweeted. "sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life."
