Cold Weather Returns Today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rain will redevelop later this morning, with rain becoming likely by midday. Temperatures around Richmond will be in the mid 40s at sunrise, but will slowly fall throughout the day, reaching the upper 30s at sunset.

The cold front will stall across North Carolina and will return Friday morning as a warm front. Showers will develop along the front early Friday morning, with drier and warmer weather expected Friday afternoon. Another cold front will push through the area around sunset Friday, bringing a seasonably cool air mass back to the Commonwealth for the weekend.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and cool, with variably cloudy and seasonal weather on Sunday. High pressure will settle over New England Monday, funneling cold air into the Mid-Atlantic. Temperatures will likely remain in the 40s Monday, but a modest warm-up is expected Tuesday through next Friday.

