ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

House endorses Kansas constitutional amendment mandating election of sheriffs

By Tim Carpenter
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V4krB_0eMsqsrp00

TOPEKA — The Kansas House approved by a wide margin Wednesday a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution mandating sheriffs in the state be elected by the public to avoid the threat of county commissions grabbing authority to dictate who held those law enforcement jobs.

The proposition would establish sheriffs stood for election every four years and a sheriff could be otherwise removed from office only through legal action by the state’s attorney general or by a recall vote in the county.

Objections to the amendment were raised by lawmakers from Riley County, which operates a countywide law enforcement agency. Of the state’s 105 counties, the other 104 elect their sheriff. However, there is controversy in Johnson County about oversight of the sheriff’s department.

Rep. John Resman, a retired deputy sheriff and Republican from Olathe, said the amendment would guarantee sheriffs were unfettered in criminal investigation of city or county government officials. He said sheriffs must have “ultimate authority” over such cases.

Conflict in Johnson County is an insufficient reason for the state to dive into the Kansas Constitution, said Rep. Boog Highberger, D-Lawrence.

“As far as I can tell,” Highberger said, “the office of elected sheriff is under no threat whatsoever in at least 103 counties. Allowing the citizens of the entire state to vote to tell an individual county that it must have an elected sheriff is just as much an infringement of local control as when a majority of members of this body vote to tell my community what it can and can’t do.”

House members adopted House Concurrent Resolution 5022 on a vote of 97-24, well above the two-thirds majority required to advance it to the Kansas Senate.

If approved by both chambers of the Legislature, the constitutional amendment would be placed on statewide ballots. A simple majority of Kansans voting an amendment of Sections 2 and 5 of Article 9 of the state constitution would decide its fate.

During the roll call vote, Rep. Blaine Finch, R-Ottawa, advised people sitting in the House gallery they were forbidden by House rules to take photographs of the large board in the chamber displaying how each of the 125 representatives were voting on the amendment.

“I also don’t appreciate my sheriff sitting in the gallery taking pictures of the voting board,” said Rep. Stephanie Clayton, D-Overland Park. “I tweet all of my votes anyway, so that part isn’t an issue, but clearly they are trying to intimidate legislators. That’s very wrong.”

The post House endorses Kansas constitutional amendment mandating election of sheriffs appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 1

Related
Kansas Reflector

Kansas senators approve nearly two dozen bills as leadership turns toward maps and budget

TOPEKA — Kansas senators backed a flurry of bills with a few close calls Wednesday, their final day before going on a weeklong hiatus. Of note among the nearly two dozen bills considered and later approved were a measure allowing autonomous delivery robots to operate in the state, an effort to curb deceptive legal advertising […] The post Kansas senators approve nearly two dozen bills as leadership turns toward maps and budget appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

New poll shows 95% of Kansans trust vaccines, despite ‘vocal groups’ in the Statehouse

TOPEKA — A new poll commissioned by a Kansas City family health organization found 95% of people in the state’s most populous areas believe wellness vaccines are safe and effective. Tracy Russell, executive director of Nurture KC, says the poll’s findings provide a sharp contrast legislative debates built around a vocal minority who spread misinformation […] The post New poll shows 95% of Kansans trust vaccines, despite ‘vocal groups’ in the Statehouse appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Topeka, KS
City
Olathe, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas House overwhelmingly rejects proposal to ban no-knock warrants

TOPEKA — Rep. Tim Johnson says he can count on one hand the number of times he executed a no-knock search warrant during his 31 years in law enforcement. The Bonner Springs Republican says he is certified in the use of special weapons and tactics and has written articles on the subject. There are times, […] The post Kansas House overwhelmingly rejects proposal to ban no-knock warrants appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blaine Finch
Kansas Reflector

Derek Schmidt salutes Black history while seeking to stifle Black Kansas voters

Derek Schmidt wants you to share in his excitement for Black History Month. Why, on Sunday he tweeted the following: “Nicodemus is the oldest and only remaining settlement of freed slaves west of the Mississippi. Now a National Historic Site in Graham County, it is well worth visiting during Black History Month – or any […] The post Derek Schmidt salutes Black history while seeking to stifle Black Kansas voters appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas treasurer, state representative call for answers in cold snap price-gouging investigation

TOPEKA — The Kansas state treasurer, a legislator and a former school board member Wednesday called on Attorney General Derek Schmidt to advance a slow-moving investigation of potential price gouging tied to spikes in natural gas prices during Winter Storm Uri one year ago. Last February, Schmidt launched an investigation into the natural gas prices, […] The post Kansas treasurer, state representative call for answers in cold snap price-gouging investigation appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Legislature#Constitutional Amendment#The Kansas House#Republican#Ultimate Authority#The Kansas Senate#Kansans
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Senate considers shielding firearm industry from discrimination by businesses

TOPEKA — Legislation under consideration by the Kansas Senate would make firearms the first industry protected from discrimination under state law. Senate Bill 482 prohibits state and local government entities from contracting with companies that refuse to trade, engage or have terminated an existing relationship with firearm companies. Firearm industry advocates argued instances of this type […] The post Kansas Senate considers shielding firearm industry from discrimination by businesses appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Biden taps Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will formally announce the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court Friday afternoon. “President Biden sought a candidate with exceptional credentials, unimpeachable character, and unwavering dedication to the rule of law,” the White House said in a statement. If confirmed by the Senate, Jackson, 51, will […] The post Biden taps Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Kansas Reflector

Kansas education commissioner’s offensive joke followed animated, rambling remarks

Randy Watson is taking a timeout. The Kansas education commissioner, on the job since 2014, has been suspended for 30 days after making an ill-conceived joke about American Indians during the Kansas Virtual Learning Conference in mid-February. But what struck me most watching the video of Watson wasn’t the joke — it was his peculiar […] The post Kansas education commissioner’s offensive joke followed animated, rambling remarks appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Senators give preliminary approval to funnel $500k into Kansas stem cell therapy COVID-19 trial

TOPEKA — A plan to invest half a million dollars in a Kansas stem cell therapy center’s COVID-19 trials received preliminary Senate approval Tuesday, along with a handful of law enforcement-related bills. The $500,000 appropriation to the Midwest Stem Cell Therapy Center, part of the University of Kansas Medical Center, would go toward a COVID-19 […] The post Senators give preliminary approval to funnel $500k into Kansas stem cell therapy COVID-19 trial appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Senate approves bill allowing robotic delivery after job-killing debate

TOPEKA — Kansas could soon see autonomous Amazon and FedEx delivery robots roaming the streets of their neighborhood if a bill passed by the Senate is signed into law. One of about two dozen bills debated in the Senate Wednesday, the autonomous vehicles in question under Senate Bill 161 can only go up to 6 miles […] The post Kansas Senate approves bill allowing robotic delivery after job-killing debate appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas lawmakers axed diversity training plan for psychologists, but the need persists

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Tara D. Wallace is a licensed clinician and trauma therapist in Topeka. The decision of Kansas lawmakers to reject diversity training for psychologists is extremely concerning […] The post Kansas lawmakers axed diversity training plan for psychologists, but the need persists appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy