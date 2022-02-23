Lucasfilm’s Lynwen Brennan to Receive Visual Effects Society Lifetime Achievement Award

Lynwen Brennan , executive vp and general manager of Lucasfilm , will receive the Visual Effects Society Lifetime Achievement Award, which will be presented at the 20th annual VES Awards that will also mark the society’s 25th anniversary. The ceremony is slated to be held March 8 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

“Lynwen has elevated visual effects as an integral element of the art and production of moviemaking,” said VES board chair Lisa Cooke. “She is a powerhouse talent with incredible business savvy, sharp creative and technical instincts and a vision that has delivered some of the most popular movie franchises of all time. Lynwen’s keen sense of culture and community, coupled with her leadership in the global industry, is paving the way for future generations of artists, innovators and executives.”

In her current role, Brennan oversees all businesses, including Lucasfilm, Industrial Light & Magic, and Skywalker Sound. She was integral in the creation of ILMxLAB, which combines talent from Lucasfilm, ILM and Skywalker Sound to create interactive and immersive entertainment.

She joined Lucasfilm in 1999 as technical area leader at Industrial Light & Magic and was named president of ILM in 2009. She’s been in her current role since 2015.

In 2016, Brennan was awarded Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) for her contributions in support of the UK’s visual effects industry. This was followed in 2019 with a Special Award for Outstanding Contribution to Film and Television from the British Academy of Film and Television Art in Wales, BAFTA Cymru.

A committed supporter of education and development for female artists, Brennan serves as a studio representative for the company-wide women’s initiative and sponsors Women in Animation.

Click here to read the full article.