ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Rivers, TX

DPS: Houston man dies near Three Rivers in suspected alcohol-induced accident

By Ana Tamez
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZLPtQ_0eMsqoa900

A man died after his car hit an 18-wheeler near Three Rivers on Monday.

Texas Department of Public Safety public information officer Nathan Brandley said the accident happened around 11:01 p.m., on Interstate Hwy. 37 in Live Oak County.

Brandley states in a release that 40-year-old Nayan Bkakta was driving his Buick Encore in the northbound lane and hit the 18-wheeler’s trailer. The truck was in the same lane and driving the same direction as Bkakta. He said the car then veered off the roadway and into a field.

Bkakta, a Houston resident, was killed in the accident, and Brandley states that troopers suspect alcohol may have been a factor in the accident.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Houston, TX
Accidents
City
Three Rivers, TX
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Live Oak County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KZTV 10

WATCH: Street takeover gets attention of local mayor

A dangerous street takeover in Arizona was caught on camera on Sunday at a busy Scottsdale intersection. The group stopped traffic while cars were spinning out of control, putting lives at risk, and shots fired were reported. Mayor David Ortega says this type of behavior will not be tolerated.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dps#Alcohol#Accident#Buick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KZTV 10

KZTV 10

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy