Miramar Gas Station Clerk Shot Would-Be Robber

By Keith Jones
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miramar police said a man tried to rob a Sunoco gas station and attacked a clerk before being shot.

According to police, John Philippe, 34, walked into a Sunoco gas station at Desoto Drive and Pembroke Road around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and started fighting with the clerk.

A witness who didn’t want to be identified said he saw Phillipe walk into the store.

“He was coming from the middle of the street, dressed in full black, a black hoodie. Then he come around, go in the store and start fighting the store owner,” said the witness. “He was on top of him, beating him down. So Eddy do what he got to do.”

Investigators said the clerk pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Philippe. Police say the clerk has a concealed weapons permit.

The injured Philippe ran two blocks to a home where he tried to get help. The man who live there had his brother call the police.

Police and paramedics showed up a short time later and found a bleeding Phillipe. He was taken to the hospital. Police said the gunshot wound was non-life-threatening.

He’s been charged with burglary and burglary with assault.

