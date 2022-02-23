ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama House advances transgender bathroom ban

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pQx4T_0eMsqQLb00
  • The Alabama House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill seeking to bar transgender students from using school gender-segregated facilities that match their gender identity.
  • K-12 schools under the bill would be required to restrict access to multiperson restrooms and locker rooms to the sex on students’ “original” birth certificates.
  • Republicans argued the bill would protect young girls in Alabama public schools, while Democrats and pro-LGBTQ+ groups have said the bill — and others like it — is being used to win cheap political points.

Alabama House lawmakers on Tuesday advanced a bill that would prohibit transgender students from using school restrooms and locker rooms that match their gender identity. The bill now heads to the state Senate.

Under the bill, introduced earlier this month by Republican state Rep. Scott Stadthagen, K-12 schools in Alabama would be required to restrict access to bathrooms and other gender-segregated facilities “on the basis of biological sex,” or the sex on a student’s “original birth certificate.”

"Right now, you've got males who are dressing up as females, who are identifying themselves as females, and wanting to use the female bathrooms," Stadthagen said Tuesday during the contentious two-hour debate, the Associated Press reported.

Stadthagen said the bill intended to protect the privacy and safety of young girls in Alabama public schools, which to his knowledge have already been asked to allow transgender students access to bathrooms aligning with their gender identity.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Alabama House Democrats on Tuesday said legislation like Stadthagen’s bill was being pushed for the sole purpose of scoring political points.

"All you are doing is demonizing an already vulnerable population. It's all under the guise of protecting children just to win cheap political points. That's all it is," Democratic state Rep. Neil Rafferty said, the AP reported.

Rafferty added that schools in his Birmingham district have been able to accommodate transgender students "without targeting vulnerable youth that are already having issues with suicide, mental illness, bullying."

Pro-LGBTQ+ groups like the Human Rights Campaign condemned the bill’s passage in the Alabama House.

“Today, the Alabama State House of Representatives took steps to discriminate against transgender students who deserve the fundamental human dignity of being able to use the bathroom without being discriminated against or humiliated,” HRC Alabama Director Carmarion D. Anderson-Harvey said in a statement. “Study after study has shown that these bills make transgender kids afraid of using the bathroom and negatively impact their education and livelihood.”

Anderson-Harvey accused elected officials in Alabama of targeting LGBTQ+ youth in a “divisive political strategy” that harms “kids who are simply trying to navigate their adolescence.”

“The Human Rights Campaign and our partner organizations across the state will continue to work to block all attempts to legislate discrimination, and ensure Alabama is a safe place for transgender students,” she said.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Voices: If the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill passes in Florida, my kids will have a school life tragically similar to mine

2008 was a whirlwind year. The economy was in meltdown, America was on the cusp of electing its first Black president and I was graduating high school. Of course, we did elect Barack Obama that year, with my home state of Florida helping to put him over the top. In that same election, Florida voters also decided to deny people like me the right to marry whom we loved — in essence, making us second-class citizens. That was Amendment 2, which defined marriage as a union between a man and a woman (and is still in the Florida Constitution).That was...
POLITICS
CBS News

Florida Senate committee passes "Don't Say Gay" bill that would bar LGBTQ discussions in schools

The Florida Senate Education Committee passed a controversial bill on Tuesday that would bar school districts from encouraging classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity. The Parental Rights in Education bill, commonly referred to the "Don't Say Gay" bill by its critics, would apply to such topics in primary grade levels, as well as in cases where the discussions are deemed "not age-appropriate."
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Arizona Republican breaks with party to block transgender health care ban

An Arizona Republican state senator broke with his party this week, blocking legislation that would have banned gender-affirming care for transgender youth. State Sen. Tyler Pace voted Wednesday with three Democrats on the Arizona Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, splitting the vote 4-4 and effectively killing the bill. Pace said that while he sees "both sides," he was ultimately swayed by personal stories from LGBTQ youths and their families.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
City
Birmingham, AL
The Independent

Missouri couple who pointed guns at BLM protesters put on probation and suspended from legal practice

A Missouri couple who waved guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in 2020 have been placed on probation by the state Supreme Court. The court on Tuesday suspended Mark and Patricia McCloskey’s law licenses but delayed their suspension by placing them on a year-long probation instead. The couple will be able to practice law during this time but the suspension will take effect if they violate their probation by breaking any more laws.“Should probation be revoked and the suspension take effect, no petition for reinstatement shall be entertained for a period of six months from the date the suspension...
LAW
The Independent

Parents sue school over video that shows white students carrying out faux executions of another student in blackface

School authorities in western Iowa have been sued by parents of a Black student for a video allegedly showing white students acting-out an execution while in “blackface”. In the lawsuit, which was filed in Iowa’s Scott County on 18 January, the leaders of Pleasant Valley High School were accused by parents of failing to inform them about an “abhorrent” and “racist” video. The clip, which was originally shared to TikTok in January 2020 by two white teenagers at the school in Bettendorf, Iowa, allegedly shows one student in “blackface” makeup while racial slurs and music appear in the soundtrack. The...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender#Alabama State House#Human Rights Campaign#Racism#Republicans#Democrats#Senate#The Associated Press
The Independent

Oklahoma bill would fine teachers $10k for teaching anything that contradicts religion

Oklahoma Republican Senator Rob Standridge has introduced a bill that would allow people to sue teachers if they offer an opposing view to the religious beliefs held by students.The proposed act, named the “Students’ Religious Belief Protection Act” mean parents can demand the removal of any book with perceived anti-religious content from school. Subjects like LGBTQ issues, evolution, the big bang theory and even birth control could be off the table.Teachers could be sued a minimum of $10,000 “per incident, per individual” and the fines would be paid “from personal resources” not from school funds or from individuals or groups. If the teacher is unable...
POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

Gov. Who Signed Anti-Trans Bill Stumped On Why LGBTQ+ People Are Depressed

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), who recently signed a law cracking down on transgender athletes, was stumped Thursday when asked why she thinks nearly 90% of her state’s LGBTQ+ community reported dealing with anxiety or depression. “I don’t know,” Noem told a reporter who confronted her with the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
The Independent

Black Lives Matter activist jailed for six years for trying to register to vote after authorities told her she could

A Black Lives Matter activist has been jailed for six years for trying to register to vote even after authorities told her she could. Pamela Moses, a BLM community activist and former Democratic candidate for mayor in Memphis, has said that she had done everything she needed to do to regain her right to vote in Tennessee.She had a long list of felony convictions, including tampering with evidence, leading to her right to vote being revoked. She has said she didn’t know she lost the right to vote when she pleaded guilty. In 2019, both the corrections department and...
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

489K+
Followers
59K+
Post
371M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy