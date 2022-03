USB Ports (Excluding Upstream) 0. If you're looking for a basic, entry-level 1440p gaming monitor that can perform on par with displays twice its price, the $313.99 ViewSonic VX2768-2KP-MHD hits those marks and more. While neither its styling nor its adjustability rate as highly as many other gaming monitors we've tested, this 27-inch panel's performance and image quality is up there with some of the best, like the $799 Razer Raptor 27. Those on the hunt for gaming extras, fancy RGB lighting, or a friendly onscreen display (OSD) menu should consider alternatives like ViewSonic's $599 Elite XG270QG. But if you're on a budget and care more about gaming wins and gorgeous images than fancy frills, the VX2768-2KP-MHD does a dazzling-enough job to earn an Editors' Choice award as an affordable 1440p gaming monitor.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 HOURS AGO