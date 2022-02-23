ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Teething rings recalled due to choking hazard

By Debra Dolan
WAFB
WAFB
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Gray News) – A recall has been issued for a dozen different styles of wooden teethers due to a choking hazard. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVL

100,000 hot air brushes recalled due to electrocution, shock hazard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — About 100,000 hot air brushes have been recalled due to electrocution and shock hazards, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced. The recall involves the BrushX Styler, Dryer & Volumizer, also called the BrushX One and the BrushX Gen.2 hot air brushes. The brushes were sold in black and black and pink color combinations.
HEALTH
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teething#Choking#Consumer Goods#Gray News#Target#Bebeaulait Com#Zulily Com
WAFB

COVID Tongue: What You Need to Know

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue … these are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSB Radio

Recall alert: Fire hazard prompts recall of nearly 8,000 menorahs sold nationwide

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — The TJX Companies Inc. on Wednesday recalled about 7,900 Festive Lights Hanukah menorahs because they pose a fire hazard while holding lit candles. The recall affects resin and medium-density fiberboard menorahs with inserts for nine candles that were sold in the following shapes: llama, brontosaurus, stegosaurus, T-rex, castle, rainbow, rainbow platform and emojis.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
ABC Action News

Anthropologie recalls Anecdote candles due to fire hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said some candles sold at Anthropologie are recalled due to fire and laceration hazards. More than 19,000 Anecdote autumn glass double-wick candles are recalled after the company received reports about them flaming up and then breaking apart. No injuries have been reported, but the company...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
WGN News

Zeno recalls infant walkers due to fall, entrapment hazards

The company Zeno is recalling infant walkers due to a fall and entrapment hazard. The recall involves Zeno collapsible infant walkers with adjustable height settings. According to the company, the walkers fail to meet the federal safety standard. They can fit through a standard doorway and are not designed to stop at the edge of a […]
CHICAGO, IL
WLTX.com

Around 8,000 menorahs recalled due to fire hazard

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — TJX has recalled around 8,000 menorahs that pose a fire hazard. The Festive Lights collection of Hanukkah menorahs are made of medium-density fiberboard, which can catch fire when the candles are lit, according to officials. The recall includes a variety of festive shapes and characters: llama,...
HEALTH
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: Serta mattress recalled due to fire hazard

BETHESDA, Md. (WV News) — About 800 mattresses from the Serta's Perfect Sleeper line failed to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard, posing a fire risk. The U.S. Consumer Protection Safety Commission announced the recall due to fire hazards last week. The affected mattresses were sold from July through...
BETHESDA, MD
Popculture

Frozen Dessert Recalled After 5 People Reported Getting Sick From It

A frozen dessert item has been recalled following reports of several illnesses. Vadilal Industries (USA) Inc. of Newark, New Jersey on Feb. 22 voluntarily recalled two batches of frozen Custard Apple Pulp due to potential salmonella contamination. According to a recall notice posted by U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recalled product has been the subject of "a single complaint reporting five illnesses."
FOOD SAFETY
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
HEALTH
WAFB

On Your Side Investigation: Counterfeit car seats

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Our car seats protect our most precious cargo. There are rigorous safety tests before car seats can go on the market. Families assume what they buy, passed at least the basic requirements. Not so fast. There are counterfeit car seats. Deana Holland works at Mercy. Before...
CARS
WAFB

Teenage Willy Wonka: Sweet Company Fighting Tooth Decay

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Here’s a question we’ve pondered for decades… how many licks does it take to get to the center of a tootsie pop? The science has spoken! A study in the Journal of Fluid Mechanics reveals it takes 25-hundred licks. But with each lick your child is putting in their mouth, they’re risking their pearly whites! Believe it or not, tooth decay is the most common chronic childhood disease. Candy and soda are two big culprits. But one company is combating that, with an unlikely product, and an equally unlikely CEO.
KIDS
WAFB

Parosmia: Sickening smells after COVID

Cincinnati, Ohio. (Ivanhoe Newswire)— Researchers are still learning more about the long-term effects of COVID-19. Some people lost their sense of smell after the infection and researchers say for some, regaining that sense was an unpleasant experience. Many patients recovering from COVID say they’re always fatigued, or they have...
CINCINNATI, OH
WAFB

WAFB

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy