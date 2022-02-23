ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IAG in advanced talks on mixed jet fleet renewal -sources

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – Airlines group IAG is in advanced talks with planemakers on a medium-haul fleet shake-up that may see the British Airways parent opt for Boeing and Airbus jets to update a European fleet of Airbus narrowbodies, industry sources said. IAG stunned the industry nearly three years...

