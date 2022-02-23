ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Little Golden Book About Lucille Ball is The Perfect Introduction for Young Fans of the Comedy Legend

By Julia Teti
 5 days ago
I love Lucy, you love Lucy, we all love Lucy! If it feels like you’ve been hearing the name Lucille Ball a lot lately, you’d be right. The late comedy actress received the biopic treatment in 2021’s Oscar-nominated Being The Ricardos and a documentary from Amy Poehler on Lucille Ball and husband Desi Arnaz is on the way this March. While the aforementioned films might be geared more toward fans who grew up watching Ball on I Love Lucy , there’s now a perfect little book about the beloved actress they can share with their own kids and grandchildren — and it’s just $6 on Amazon .

Lucille Ball: A Little Golden Book Biography takes young readers, their parents, and even grandparents back long before Vitameatavegamin, the chocolate factory, and all of your favorite episodes of I Love Lucy . This book highlights Ball’s career as a comedian, actress, producer and a true Hollywood trailblazer whose legacy has become so important to generations of comedy actresses. It’s the perfect book to read along with your little I Love Lucy fan. (This book highlights ages 2-5 years old as the ideal reading age.)

Generations of fans can enjoy Lucille Ball: A Little Golden Book Biography together. With a story written by Wendy Loggia and illustrated by Chin Ko, you’ll get wrapped up in Lucille Ball’s extraordinary life. At just $6, this book is a total steal, and a must-have for any longtime or new fan of I Love Lucy . So what are you waiting for? Grab your copy today.

