50 easy Asian recipes to try this week
Easy Asian recipes for every meal
Asian food is among the most diverse cuisines in the world, from Indian daal and Malaysian satay to Korean kimchi. Featuring an array of spices to please every palate, Asian dishes truly offer something for everyone.
Stacker compiled a list of Asian recipes from Allrecipes . These dishes serve as great introductions to new dishes and as guides for creating at-home versions of some of your favorite meals. Keep reading to add some new recipes to your repertoire.
Beef Bulgogi
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 5 mins
- Additional: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 15 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here
Asian Orange Chicken
- Prep: 40 mins
- Cook: 40 mins
- Additional: 2 hrs
- Total: 2 hrs 80 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 18
- Read more about the recipe here
Soba Noodle Salad with Chicken and Sesame
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 7 mins
- Total: 27 mins
- Servings: 3
- Yield: 3 cups
- Number of ingredients: 17
- Read more about the recipe here
Spicy Baked Tofu
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Additional: 1 hr 5 mins
- Total: 1 hr 45 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here
Iranian / Persian Salad Shirazi
- Prep: 20 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here
Lamb Korma
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 15 mins
- Total: 1 hr 25 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here
Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls
- Prep: 45 mins
- Cook: 5 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 spring rolls
- Number of ingredients: 15
- Read more about the recipe here
Nuoc Cham (Vietnamese Spicy Dipping Sauce)
- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 5 mins
- Additional: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 10 mins
- Servings: 10
- Yield: 10 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here
Fried Rice Restaurant Style
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here
Traditional Filipino Lumpia
- Prep: 45 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 70 mins
- Servings: 15
- Yield: 30 lumpia
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here
Chicken Katsu
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here
The Best Thai Coconut Soup
- Prep: 35 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 65 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here
Punjabi Chicken in Thick Gravy
- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 5 mins
- Total: 1 hr 30 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 15
- Read more about the recipe here
Khoresht Fesenjaan (Chicken with Pomegranate Sauce)
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 3 hrs 30 mins
- Total: 3 hrs 50 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here
Air-Fried Korean Chicken Wings
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 40 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 18
- Read more about the recipe here
Perfect Sushi Rice
- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 25 mins
- Servings: 15
- Yield: 5 cups
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here
Miso Soup
- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 5
- Read more about the recipe here
Spicy Thai Basil Chicken (Pad Krapow Gai)
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 25 mins
- Servings: 2
- Yield: 2 servings
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here
Indian Chicken Curry (Murgh Kari)
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 40 mins
- Total: 60 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 20
- Read more about the recipe here
Quick Beef Stir-Fry
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 25 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here
Easy Garam Masala
- Prep: 5 mins
- Total: 5 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 1 /4 cup
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here
Chicken Stir-Fry
- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 35 mins
- Additional: 15 mins
- Total: 80 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 16
- Read more about the recipe here
Easy Korean Ground Beef Bowl
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 25 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 bowls
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here
Asian Lettuce Wraps
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here
Easy Mochi
- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 5 mins
- Additional: 3 hrs
- Total: 3 hrs 35 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here
Sweet and Sour Sauce I
- Prep: 2 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 12 mins
- Servings: 16
- Yield: 2 cups
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here
Slow Cooker Filipino Chicken Adobo
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 5 hrs
- Total: 5 hrs 10 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here
Egg Drop Soup (Better than Restaurant Quality!)
- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 5 mins
- Total: 10 mins
- Servings: 1
- Yield: 1 cup
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here
Black Pepper Beef and Cabbage Stir Fry
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here
Best Egg Rolls
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here
Chicken Arroz Caldo (Chicken Rice Porridge)
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 5
- Yield: 5 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here
Two-Ingredient Naan
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 naan breads
- Number of ingredients: 2
- Read more about the recipe here
General Tsao's Chicken II
- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 21
- Read more about the recipe here
Korean BBQ Short Ribs (Gal-Bi)
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Additional: 7 hrs
- Total: 7 hrs 25 mins
- Servings: 5
- Yield: 5 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here
Banh Mi
- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 2
- Yield: 1 sandwich
- Number of ingredients: 15
- Read more about the recipe here
Thai Sweet Sticky Rice With Mango (Khao Neeo Mamuang)
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Additional: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 30 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 3 cups
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here
Famous Japanese Restaurant-Style Salad Dressing
- Prep: 10 mins
- Total: 10 mins
- Servings: 14
- Yield: 1 - 3/4 cups
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here
Broccoli and Chicken Stir-Fry
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 3
- Yield: 3 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here
Slow Cooker Butter Chicken
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 4 hrs 15 mins
- Total: 4 hrs 30 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 14
- Read more about the recipe here
Perfect Pot Stickers
- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 5 mins
- Additional: 30 mins
- Total: 60 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 32 pot stickers
- Number of ingredients: 16
- Read more about the recipe here
Pork Dumplings
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 100 dumplings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here
Sweet Chili Thai Sauce
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 5 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 24
- Yield: 24 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here
Char Siu (Chinese BBQ Pork)
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 25 mins
- Additional: 2 hrs
- Total: 3 hrs 40 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here
Indian Chicken Curry II
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 to 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 16
- Read more about the recipe here
Easy Indian Butter Chicken
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 45 mins
- Total: 60 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here
Indian Chapati Bread
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 10
- Yield: 10 servings
- Number of ingredients: 5
- Read more about the recipe here
Mongolian Beef and Spring Onions
- Prep: 12 mins
- Cook: 8 mins
- Additional: 10 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here
