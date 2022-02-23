50 easy Asian recipes to try this week

Allrecipes

Easy Asian recipes for every meal

Asian food is among the most diverse cuisines in the world, from Indian daal and Malaysian satay to Korean kimchi. Featuring an array of spices to please every palate, Asian dishes truly offer something for everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of Asian recipes from Allrecipes . These dishes serve as great introductions to new dishes and as guides for creating at-home versions of some of your favorite meals. Keep reading to add some new recipes to your repertoire.

Beef Bulgogi

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 5 mins

- Additional: 1 hr

- Total: 1 hr 15 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 8

- Read more about the recipe here

Asian Orange Chicken

- Prep: 40 mins

- Cook: 40 mins

- Additional: 2 hrs

- Total: 2 hrs 80 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 18

- Read more about the recipe here

Soba Noodle Salad with Chicken and Sesame

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 7 mins

- Total: 27 mins

- Servings: 3

- Yield: 3 cups

- Number of ingredients: 17

- Read more about the recipe here

Spicy Baked Tofu

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 30 mins

- Additional: 1 hr 5 mins

- Total: 1 hr 45 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 6

- Read more about the recipe here

Iranian / Persian Salad Shirazi

- Prep: 20 mins

- Total: 20 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 9

- Read more about the recipe here

Lamb Korma

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 1 hr 15 mins

- Total: 1 hr 25 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 8

- Read more about the recipe here

Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls

- Prep: 45 mins

- Cook: 5 mins

- Total: 50 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 spring rolls

- Number of ingredients: 15

- Read more about the recipe here

Nuoc Cham (Vietnamese Spicy Dipping Sauce)

- Prep: 5 mins

- Cook: 5 mins

- Additional: 1 hr

- Total: 1 hr 10 mins

- Servings: 10

- Yield: 10 servings

- Number of ingredients: 7

- Read more about the recipe here

Fried Rice Restaurant Style

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 30 mins

- Total: 45 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 8

- Read more about the recipe here

Traditional Filipino Lumpia

- Prep: 45 mins

- Cook: 25 mins

- Total: 70 mins

- Servings: 15

- Yield: 30 lumpia

- Number of ingredients: 13

- Read more about the recipe here

Chicken Katsu

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Total: 20 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 6

- Read more about the recipe here

The Best Thai Coconut Soup

- Prep: 35 mins

- Cook: 30 mins

- Total: 65 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 13

- Read more about the recipe here

Punjabi Chicken in Thick Gravy

- Prep: 25 mins

- Cook: 1 hr 5 mins

- Total: 1 hr 30 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 15

- Read more about the recipe here

Khoresht Fesenjaan (Chicken with Pomegranate Sauce)

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 3 hrs 30 mins

- Total: 3 hrs 50 mins

- Servings: 12

- Yield: 12 servings

- Number of ingredients: 11

- Read more about the recipe here

Air-Fried Korean Chicken Wings

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 40 mins

- Total: 50 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 18

- Read more about the recipe here

Perfect Sushi Rice

- Prep: 5 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Total: 25 mins

- Servings: 15

- Yield: 5 cups

- Number of ingredients: 6

- Read more about the recipe here

Miso Soup

- Prep: 5 mins

- Cook: 15 mins

- Total: 20 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 5

- Read more about the recipe here

Spicy Thai Basil Chicken (Pad Krapow Gai)

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Total: 25 mins

- Servings: 2

- Yield: 2 servings

- Number of ingredients: 13

- Read more about the recipe here

Indian Chicken Curry (Murgh Kari)

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 40 mins

- Total: 60 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 20

- Read more about the recipe here

Quick Beef Stir-Fry

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Total: 25 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 9

- Read more about the recipe here

Traditional Filipino Lumpia

- Prep: 45 mins

- Cook: 25 mins

- Total: 70 mins

- Servings: 15

- Yield: 30 lumpia

- Number of ingredients: 13

- Read more about the recipe here

Easy Garam Masala

- Prep: 5 mins

- Total: 5 mins

- Servings: 12

- Yield: 1 /4 cup

- Number of ingredients: 7

- Read more about the recipe here

Chicken Stir-Fry

- Prep: 30 mins

- Cook: 35 mins

- Additional: 15 mins

- Total: 80 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 16

- Read more about the recipe here

Easy Korean Ground Beef Bowl

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 15 mins

- Total: 25 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 bowls

- Number of ingredients: 10

- Read more about the recipe here

Asian Lettuce Wraps

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 15 mins

- Total: 35 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 13

- Read more about the recipe here

Easy Mochi

- Prep: 30 mins

- Cook: 5 mins

- Additional: 3 hrs

- Total: 3 hrs 35 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 6

- Read more about the recipe here

Sweet and Sour Sauce I

- Prep: 2 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Total: 12 mins

- Servings: 16

- Yield: 2 cups

- Number of ingredients: 6

- Read more about the recipe here

Slow Cooker Filipino Chicken Adobo

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 5 hrs

- Total: 5 hrs 10 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 6

- Read more about the recipe here

Egg Drop Soup (Better than Restaurant Quality!)

- Prep: 5 mins

- Cook: 5 mins

- Total: 10 mins

- Servings: 1

- Yield: 1 cup

- Number of ingredients: 10

- Read more about the recipe here

Black Pepper Beef and Cabbage Stir Fry

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 15 mins

- Total: 30 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 10

- Read more about the recipe here

Best Egg Rolls

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 10

- Read more about the recipe here

Chicken Arroz Caldo (Chicken Rice Porridge)

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 30 mins

- Total: 50 mins

- Servings: 5

- Yield: 5 servings

- Number of ingredients: 12

- Read more about the recipe here

Two-Ingredient Naan

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Total: 30 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 naan breads

- Number of ingredients: 2

- Read more about the recipe here

General Tsao's Chicken II

- Prep: 25 mins

- Cook: 25 mins

- Total: 50 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 21

- Read more about the recipe here

Korean BBQ Short Ribs (Gal-Bi)

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Additional: 7 hrs

- Total: 7 hrs 25 mins

- Servings: 5

- Yield: 5 servings

- Number of ingredients: 10

- Read more about the recipe here

Banh Mi

- Prep: 30 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Total: 50 mins

- Servings: 2

- Yield: 1 sandwich

- Number of ingredients: 15

- Read more about the recipe here

Thai Sweet Sticky Rice With Mango (Khao Neeo Mamuang)

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Additional: 1 hr

- Total: 1 hr 30 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 3 cups

- Number of ingredients: 11

- Read more about the recipe here

Famous Japanese Restaurant-Style Salad Dressing

- Prep: 10 mins

- Total: 10 mins

- Servings: 14

- Yield: 1 - 3/4 cups

- Number of ingredients: 13

- Read more about the recipe here

Broccoli and Chicken Stir-Fry

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Total: 35 mins

- Servings: 3

- Yield: 3 servings

- Number of ingredients: 10

- Read more about the recipe here

Slow Cooker Butter Chicken

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 4 hrs 15 mins

- Total: 4 hrs 30 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 14

- Read more about the recipe here

Perfect Pot Stickers

- Prep: 25 mins

- Cook: 5 mins

- Additional: 30 mins

- Total: 60 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 32 pot stickers

- Number of ingredients: 16

- Read more about the recipe here

Pork Dumplings

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 100 dumplings

- Number of ingredients: 9

- Read more about the recipe here

Sweet Chili Thai Sauce

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 5 mins

- Total: 20 mins

- Servings: 24

- Yield: 24 servings

- Number of ingredients: 8

- Read more about the recipe here

Char Siu (Chinese BBQ Pork)

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 1 hr 25 mins

- Additional: 2 hrs

- Total: 3 hrs 40 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 9

- Read more about the recipe here

Indian Chicken Curry II

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 25 mins

- Total: 45 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 to 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 16

- Read more about the recipe here

Easy Indian Butter Chicken

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 45 mins

- Total: 60 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 11

- Read more about the recipe here

Indian Chapati Bread

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 15 mins

- Total: 30 mins

- Servings: 10

- Yield: 10 servings

- Number of ingredients: 5

- Read more about the recipe here

Mongolian Beef and Spring Onions

- Prep: 12 mins

- Cook: 8 mins

- Additional: 10 mins

- Total: 30 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 10

- Read more about the recipe here