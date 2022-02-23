ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 easy Asian recipes to try this week

Easy Asian recipes for every meal

Asian food is among the most diverse cuisines in the world, from Indian daal and Malaysian satay to Korean kimchi. Featuring an array of spices to please every palate, Asian dishes truly offer something for everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of Asian recipes from Allrecipes . These dishes serve as great introductions to new dishes and as guides for creating at-home versions of some of your favorite meals. Keep reading to add some new recipes to your repertoire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mum42_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Beef Bulgogi

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 5 mins
- Additional: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 15 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lagW0_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Asian Orange Chicken

- Prep: 40 mins
- Cook: 40 mins
- Additional: 2 hrs
- Total: 2 hrs 80 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 18
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2STog4_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Soba Noodle Salad with Chicken and Sesame

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 7 mins
- Total: 27 mins
- Servings: 3
- Yield: 3 cups
- Number of ingredients: 17
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e3CEc_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Spicy Baked Tofu

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Additional: 1 hr 5 mins
- Total: 1 hr 45 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uTLwf_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Iranian / Persian Salad Shirazi

- Prep: 20 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CN8Eb_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Lamb Korma

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 15 mins
- Total: 1 hr 25 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b0u8d_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls

- Prep: 45 mins
- Cook: 5 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 spring rolls
- Number of ingredients: 15
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31uj5Q_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Nuoc Cham (Vietnamese Spicy Dipping Sauce)

- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 5 mins
- Additional: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 10 mins
- Servings: 10
- Yield: 10 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OiBGx_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Fried Rice Restaurant Style

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wRZ4P_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

The Best Thai Coconut Soup

- Prep: 35 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 65 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T5hJe_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Punjabi Chicken in Thick Gravy

- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 5 mins
- Total: 1 hr 30 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 15
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MKgyk_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Khoresht Fesenjaan (Chicken with Pomegranate Sauce)

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 3 hrs 30 mins
- Total: 3 hrs 50 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eSClN_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Air-Fried Korean Chicken Wings

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 40 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 18
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XZt70_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Perfect Sushi Rice

- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 25 mins
- Servings: 15
- Yield: 5 cups
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24qSWU_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Miso Soup

- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 5
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X8RYx_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Spicy Thai Basil Chicken (Pad Krapow Gai)

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 25 mins
- Servings: 2
- Yield: 2 servings
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UJRhD_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Indian Chicken Curry (Murgh Kari)

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 40 mins
- Total: 60 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 20
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FXsIN_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OovyX_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Quick Beef Stir-Fry

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 25 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tkp6g_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HFqj2_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Easy Garam Masala

- Prep: 5 mins
- Total: 5 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 1 /4 cup
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xPBEv_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Chicken Stir-Fry

- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 35 mins
- Additional: 15 mins
- Total: 80 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 16
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ZDt8_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Easy Korean Ground Beef Bowl

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 25 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 bowls
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ddTW5_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Asian Lettuce Wraps

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0THJX7_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Easy Mochi

- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 5 mins
- Additional: 3 hrs
- Total: 3 hrs 35 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qc1Ya_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Sweet and Sour Sauce I

- Prep: 2 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 12 mins
- Servings: 16
- Yield: 2 cups
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DU0jZ_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Slow Cooker Filipino Chicken Adobo

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 5 hrs
- Total: 5 hrs 10 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WIJAK_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Egg Drop Soup (Better than Restaurant Quality!)

- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 5 mins
- Total: 10 mins
- Servings: 1
- Yield: 1 cup
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jtnyc_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Black Pepper Beef and Cabbage Stir Fry

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pjfDv_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Best Egg Rolls

- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15rFNV_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Chicken Arroz Caldo (Chicken Rice Porridge)

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 5
- Yield: 5 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZpIuA_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Two-Ingredient Naan

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 naan breads
- Number of ingredients: 2
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49twVx_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

General Tsao's Chicken II

- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 21
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nj1eQ_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Korean BBQ Short Ribs (Gal-Bi)

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Additional: 7 hrs
- Total: 7 hrs 25 mins
- Servings: 5
- Yield: 5 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dVZK1_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Banh Mi

- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 2
- Yield: 1 sandwich
- Number of ingredients: 15
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y7yJc_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Thai Sweet Sticky Rice With Mango (Khao Neeo Mamuang)

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Additional: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 30 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 3 cups
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nMHDh_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Famous Japanese Restaurant-Style Salad Dressing

- Prep: 10 mins
- Total: 10 mins
- Servings: 14
- Yield: 1 - 3/4 cups
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sj96C_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Broccoli and Chicken Stir-Fry

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 3
- Yield: 3 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MMCd5_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Slow Cooker Butter Chicken

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 4 hrs 15 mins
- Total: 4 hrs 30 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 14
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bNtMV_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Perfect Pot Stickers

- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 5 mins
- Additional: 30 mins
- Total: 60 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 32 pot stickers
- Number of ingredients: 16
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0igMB2_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Pork Dumplings

- Servings: 6
- Yield: 100 dumplings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s2keg_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Sweet Chili Thai Sauce

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 5 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 24
- Yield: 24 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dpwAV_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Char Siu (Chinese BBQ Pork)

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 25 mins
- Additional: 2 hrs
- Total: 3 hrs 40 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rF33B_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Indian Chicken Curry II

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 to 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 16
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10PmXn_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Easy Indian Butter Chicken

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 45 mins
- Total: 60 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xtezn_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Indian Chapati Bread

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 10
- Yield: 10 servings
- Number of ingredients: 5
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=464O7G_0eMsnJ5r00
Allrecipes

Mongolian Beef and Spring Onions

- Prep: 12 mins
- Cook: 8 mins
- Additional: 10 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

