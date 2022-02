Earlier this week, Grambling State announced Art Briles is becoming its new offensive coordinator. However, he has to get through one big hurdle before taking on the role. As of Friday night, Grambling State hadn’t informed the University of Louisiana System it plans to hire Briles, according to The Monroe News-Star’s Koki Riley. In order for his hire to become official, a majority is needed from the U of L board, which consists of 16 members. That vote could come at the next meeting, which is coming up April 28, Riley reported.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO