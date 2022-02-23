Ahmaud Arbery Day officially recognized on 2nd anniversary of his death

Jurors Deliberate During Their Second Day In The Ahmaud Arbery Trial In Brunswick Georgia Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images

ATLANTA — Ahmaud Arbery Day has been officially recognized in Georgia on the second anniversary of his death, just one day after his killers were found guilty on all counts in the federal hate crime case surrounding Arbery's death.

The Georgia General Assembly passed a resolution on Feb. 2 to permanently declare Feb. 23 as Ahmaud Arbery Day. Several events have been planned throughout the city by friends, family and local leaders to honor his memory.

The Ahmaud Arbery Foundation, a mental wellness organization focused on Black men that was founded by Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, will hold a private event at the National Center of Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta, at 10:30 a.m. where the organization will announce plans to foster "positivity" in light of the tragic killing.

In the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick, Georgia, where Arbery was killed, a ceremony is planned near the site of his death at 1 p.m., where religious leaders and family will honor his memory and release doves.

A candlelight march is also planned for later that afternoon at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick Ahmaud Arbery mural.

A prayer vigil will be held in Marietta by the Cobb County’s District Attorney's office at 2 p.m. on Marietta Square.

The memorials follow celebrations of justice outside of the federal courthouse in Brunswick, after the guilty hate crime verdict was read against Arbery's three killers.

"We got justice for Ahmaud in the federal and the state," Arbery's father, Marcus Arbery, said following the jury's announcement.

Gregory McMichael, his son, Travis McMichael, and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan were guilty of being motivated by racial hate, interfering with Arbery's civil rights and attempted kidnapping in Arbery's death.

Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was chased down and shot to death by the three men while he was out for a Sunday jog on Feb. 23, 2020, in Brunswick.. All three men have also been convicted in connection with his murder.

Travis McMichael, who delivered the fatal shot, and Gregory McMichael were sentenced to life without possible parole. Bryan, 53, was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

ABC News' Nadine El-Bawab and Bill Hutchinson contributed to this report.

