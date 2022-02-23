John Carpenter Wants to Make a Sequel to ‘The Thing’

Filmmaker John Carpenter has delivered audiences dozens of compelling stories, many of which have so much narrative potential that they are reimagined or rebooted for new generations, often without his own involvement. In recent years, a number of reports have emerged about his 1981 film Escape from New York being the next in line to be remade, potentially reinventing Kurt Russell's iconic Snake Plissken for an all-new dystopic adventure. While Carpenter himself didn't have any official updates on the potential remake, he recently shared some thoughts on the magic of Snake Plissken and whether or not he could potentially be involved. The original film's sequel, Escape from L.A., hits 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on February 22nd.
Comments / 0