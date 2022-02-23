John Carpenter Wants to Make a Sequel to ‘The Thing’

Whenever horror fans are trying to justify the existence of an iconic film earning a remake, John Carpenter's take on The Thing is often the go-to example of a film that is superior to its predecessor. While that film was largely underwhelming with audiences and critics upon initial reception, it has since gone on to be regarded as one of the best sci-fi/horror films of all time, which earned itself a reimagined prequel in 2011. Blumhouse Productions is now working on a new adaptation of the source material, the novella Who Goes There?, with Carpenter having previously hinting that he would be involved in this new adventure. Despite that involvement, he's not offering any new input on the project's status.

