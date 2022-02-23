ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mick Foley Files To Trademark Cactus Jack

By Joseph Lee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePWInsider reports that Mick Foley has filed with the USPTO to trademark the name Cactus Jack for merchandise and entertainment purposes. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. G &...

Footage From After Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

As previously reported, there were two dark matches during last night’s WWE Smackdown taping in Hershey, PA. Before the show started, Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler. The dark match main event saw The Bloodline defeat The Viking Raiders and Drew McIntyre. You can see clips from that match below, which featured the crowd antagonizing Paul Heyman. At one point a ‘Walrus’ chant broke out, which led to Roman Reigns consoling his chief advisor.
PWMania

Mick Foley Issues Statement On Cesaro’s Departure From WWE

In a video published to his YouTube channel, Mick Foley talked about Cesaro’s departure from WWE:. ““I’m really disappointed because I had been one of Cesaro’s biggest proponents for a long time ever since I saw him working in the independents in the early 2000s. I saw him in Ring of Honor, 2005 or 2006. Man, Vince McMahon just never saw in him what I saw and what so many of you saw, which was a world champion. But in this case, I feel like WWE’s loss is the wrestling world’s gain. Because this guy, Cesaro, can work anywhere in the world. While AEW would obviously be a great destination for him, I’d love to see him just venture out. Because he is one of those guys [and] just work everywhere, because he’s one of those guys who can work any style with anyone and tear it down, have a great match. And I know when I left big companies in the past, I felt like the weight of the world was off my shoulders, and I could spread my wings and fly. And I’m pretty sure that’s houses Cesaro feels right now. One of the greatest workers of this generation. And man, I just hate the idea that he gets branded as a guy that doesn’t have whatever it is when so many of us see it in him. Why not give him a run just to see what would happen. I mean, he’s come up big every time he’s been handed the ball. He’s run with it as far as he can until he’s asked to hand it back. What a great pleasure it was to work with him when I was the Raw GM. I think the stuff I did with him and Sheamus was my favorite stuff. Man, I love putting those guys together and I remember going to him and explaining to him why he’d been picked so low in the draft. I said even if it’s fictional, In my mind, there has to be a reason and the reason is that your shoulder is a question mark. I said otherwise, it’s almost ludicrous that you were picked so low in the draft. And when I say low, I mean a high number that he should have been in the top five, top 10 minimum.
411mania.com

WWE Live Results 2.26.22: New Day & Drew McIntyre Battle the Bloodline, More

WWE held a live event on Saturday in Youngstown, Ohio featuring a six-man tag team main event and more, with the results now online. You can see the results below, per WrestlingBodyslam.net:. * Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs defeated Sheamus and Ridge Holland. * United States Championship Match: Damian Priest...
Kevin Nash Announces Passing of Father-in-Law

– Kevin Nash issued a statement on his Twitter today that he will not be able to make his scheduled appearances in Mohegan Sun and Springfield due to the passing of his father-in-law. You can see his announcement on the matter below. “It’s with deep regret that my appearances in...
wXw To Stream 2022 16 Carat Gold Tournament ‘Near-Live’

WXw is set to stream this year’s 16 Carat Gold Tournament “near live” for the first time. The promotion has announced that this year’s tournament will be available on their wXwNOW service so fans who can’t attend due to COVID restrictions will be able to see the show.
New Episodes of NJPW on AXS TV Begin This Week

New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV will start presenting new content this Thursday at 10 PM ET after weeks of archival footage. This Thursday’s episode will include matches from the February 13 Golden Series event in Osaka, Japan. It includes:. * NEVER Openweight Championship: EVIL (c) vs. Tomohiro...
The Undertaker Won’t Be Only WWE Hall of Fame Induction This Year

As previously reported, Bully Ray suggested during an episode of Busted Open Radio that The Undertaker should be the only WWE Hall of Fame inductee this year. A new report from WrestleVotes suggests that the idea of the Undertaker being the only inductee was discussed, but ultimately WWE decided against it.
Shane McMahon Shares Pics From Madison Square Garden, Tags Hulk Hogan

Shane McMahon ended up in Madison Square Garden on Sunday, and he decided to give Hulk Hogan a quick shout-out. McMahon posted to his Twitter account to share some pics of himself with the WrestleMania display and made a (assumedly tongue in cheek) call-out to the WWE Hall of Famer.
Note On Becky Lynch Missing Recent WWE Live Event

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reports that Becky Lynch did not wrestle on WWE’s live event in Youngstown, Ohio, this past weekend despite being advertised. Lynch was originally scheduled to defend the Raw Women’s title against Bianca Belair, Doudrop, and Liv Morgan in a Fatal Four-Way match. Due to...
WWE Stars & Alumni React to WWE 2K22 Full Roster Reveal

WWE 2K22 has revealed its full roster and several WWE stars and alumni have taken to social media to react to either being included or not. As previously reported, the game made its full roster reveal on Monday and it included some names of recently-released WWE stars like Mustafa Ali, Mia Yim (both as herself and RECKONING), Karrion Kross, and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.
WWE News: Austin Theory Cautions Vince McMahon About Pat McAfee, Omos Destroys T-BAR

– Austin Theory is skeptical of Pat McAfree, and tried to warn Vince McMahon about going on his show during tonight’s Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Theory try to express concern about McMahon’s interview on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, saying that McAfee might actually get physical with McMahon. McMahon wasn’t concerned though and said it’s not that kind of interview:
Street Profits Defeat RK-Bro On Raw, Randy Orton Potentially Hurt

The Street Profits were victorious against RK-Bro on Raw, and it appeared as if Randy Orton may have gotten injured during the match. Monday’s show saw the two teams do battle ahead of the triple threat Raw Tag Team Championship match on next week’s episode, with Street Profits picking up the win.
Major Spoiler On Title Match Planned For WrestleMania 38

Every wrestling fan knows that WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year, and we can expect some big announcements to be made regarding the WrestleMania card in the weeks to come. It’s been confirmed that Ronda Rousey will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Title, and Bianca...
Tommaso Ciampa Appears on WWE Raw With New Theme Song, Beats Robert Roode

Tommaso Ciampa picked up his first singles win on tonight’s Raw after coming out to a new theme song. Monday’s episode saw the NXT star come out with a new theme and face Robert Roode. He defeated Roode after having to deal with interference from Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler and Roode got their revenge after the match, assaulting Ciampa.
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Edge Talks Wrestlemania, US Title Match

WWE will present a new episode of WWE RAW tonight from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, with one match and segment advertised. The lineup includes:. * WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Finn Balor. * Edge to address his Wrestlemania future. Two matches being advertised locally included...
