Like a lot of baseball fans, I am pretty sad, frustrated, and disappointed with the current state of affairs in Major League Baseball, and the threat of losing games to this doggone lockout. Having said that, I now have the opportunity to get even more excited about other forms of baseball - like college baseball (which has already begun) and Evansville Otters baseball (which starts in May). The Otters and the Frontier League made an announcement recently which is pretty exciting for folks (like me) that can't get enough baseball in their life.

MLB ・ 21 HOURS AGO