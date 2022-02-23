Assistance available to households for broadband costs

CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s new help for struggling homeowners in Illinois. The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced up to $30,000 in free assistance for homeowners financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The assistance fund is meant to prevent mortgage defaults and foreclosures. Click here to find out more information on the fund or go to illinoishousinghelp.org. In April, the state will begin accepting applications from homeowners for grants of up to $30,000 to eliminate or reduce past-due mortgage and property tax payments. For eligibility, learn how to apply, and timing of information sessions, please visit https://t.co/f16v5vu4J9 pic.twitter.com/J7cKkT0xGE — Illinois Housing (@ILHousing) February 23, 2022

