Citi's fourth quarter results showed a little upside on a pre-provision basis, but the core retail banking results weren't especially strong. The long and painful wait for real progress at Citigroup (C) goes on, and with it, the shares of this under-earning large bank continue to lag. Citigroup shares are down another 10% from the time of my last update, making this a notable laggard relative to other large banks (by around 20% or so). Simply put, there's just no real conviction among investors that Citi management is up to the task of fixing what ails this bank and that these latest strategic efforts will just lead to more of the same - weak single-digit ROTCEs that don't come close to earning back the cost of equity.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO