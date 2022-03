The Montgomery County, Maryland, council put off a straw vote on a long-range planning document, instead calling for further analysis of the Thrive Montgomery 2050 plan. During Tuesday’s discussion, Montgomery County Planning Board Chair Casey Anderson defended the plan, telling the council members, “I want to make sure that everybody understands that racial justice and social equity are not just a core theme of the plan, but they are discussed in quite a lot of detail in every single chapter in every single part of the plan. Thrive makes 72 recommendations that are directly or indirectly related to those topics.”

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 13 DAYS AGO